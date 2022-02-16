Rivals Rankings Week: Programs that should be pleased

NOTRE DAME

Keon Keeley

The Fighting Irish have hit the recruiting trail hard under new head coach Marcus Freeman. Capitalizing on a 2022 haul that finished seventh nationally, Notre Dame is out in front early with four Rivals100 players, nine overall in the top 250. The spotlight grabber is new five-star Keon Keeley. The Berkeley (Fla.) Prep defensive end jumped 12 spots in the latest rankings, settling in at No. 14. Notre Dame’s 2023 class is looking tough, especially on defense. End Brenan Vernon is a top 20 prospect, with outside linebacker Drayk Bowen, corner Justyn Rhett and safety Peyton Bowen in the 100.

GEORGIA

Johnathan Hughley (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The juggernaut that head coach Kirby Smart has built in Athens is only getting bigger. The Bulldogs had the third-rated 2022 class and are back in the mix to challenge for the top spot again in 2023. Among the Rivals250, Georgia has a big early presence on offense with four-stars in tackle Johnathan Hughley, tight end Pearce Spurlin and receivers Raymond Cottrell and Daquayvious Sorey. Every year, the Peach State is a hotbed for top college football prospects, bringing in challengers from all conferences. For the Bulldogs to claim the top class in 2023, closing out in-state prospects is a must.

PENN STATE

Alex Birchmeier (Rivals.com)

After an off year on the recruiting trail in 2021, the Nittany Lions rebounded, jumping from No. 25 to sixth overall in 2022. The momentum on being tops in the Big Ten with a chance to challenge nationally is building in this cycle. Penn State has eight verbal commitments and five are four-stars, led by offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier.

USC

Three recruits do not make a class, but Trojans fans have a lot to be excited about already, especially if this early pace is maintained. Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles promises more offensive firepower with the opportunity to keep all the fantastic West Coast talent home for college. Having a verbal commitment from the third-rated overall prospect (second at quarterback), Malachi Nelson has USC fans dreaming of Pac-12 championships and more. The updated 2023 rankings have three USC commits in the Top 58. Joining Nelson are receivers Makai Lemon, Nelson’s high school teammate, and Zachariah Branch. Branch is the younger brother of 2022 four-star USC safety signee Zion Branch. Landing the duo out of Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman is a great start for Riley and his staff.

Individual player rankings that should please programs

Jackson Arnold (Rivals.com)