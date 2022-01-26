Rivals Rankings Week: See where USC's signees land in new Rivals250

It's Rivals rankings week and the new top-250 was released Tuesday.

There was minimal movement for USC's five Rivals250 prospects, but here's the rundown:

-Five-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS) -- No. 17 (down 2 spots)

-Five-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS) -- No. 25 (down 7 spots)

-Four-star WR CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS) -- No. 46

-Four-star S Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- No. 63

-Four-star CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- No. 240

See the full Rivals250 rankings here

As a reminder, USC only has 8 2022 signees/commits while doing most of its roster rebuild through the transfer portal (with 12 additions there). The rest of the Trojans' incoming freshman class, as it stands now, is:

-Three-star LB Garrison Madden (Hampton, Ga.)

-Three-star DE Devan Thompkins (Stockton, Calif.)

-Two-star P Atticus Bertrams (Australia)