 TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: See where USC's signees land in new Rivals250
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 11:54:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: See where USC's signees land in new Rivals250

USC early enrollee CJ Williams is one of the headliners of the Trojans' 2022 recruiting class.
USC early enrollee CJ Williams is one of the headliners of the Trojans' 2022 recruiting class. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

It's Rivals rankings week and the new top-250 was released Tuesday.

There was minimal movement for USC's five Rivals250 prospects, but here's the rundown:

-Five-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS) -- No. 17 (down 2 spots)

-Five-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS) -- No. 25 (down 7 spots)

-Four-star WR CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS) -- No. 46

-Four-star S Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- No. 63

-Four-star CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- No. 240

See the full Rivals250 rankings here

As a reminder, USC only has 8 2022 signees/commits while doing most of its roster rebuild through the transfer portal (with 12 additions there). The rest of the Trojans' incoming freshman class, as it stands now, is:

-Three-star LB Garrison Madden (Hampton, Ga.)

-Three-star DE Devan Thompkins (Stockton, Calif.)

-Two-star P Atticus Bertrams (Australia)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}