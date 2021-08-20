Rivals Rankings Week: States with most 2022 Rivals250 prospects

TEXAS - 43

Denver Harris

FLORIDA - 34

Julian Armella

The Sunshine State has maintained its presence as one of the top producers of Rivals250 talent in the 2022 class, and there’s been little changes on that front in recent updates. Five-stars Julian Armella and Jaheim Singletary headline Florida’s 2022 crop of talent. Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge QB MVP Rocco Becht, an Iowa State commitment, recently surged after a terrific offseason and improved Florida’s total in the Rivals250. So does the addition of four-star wide receiver AJ Johnson, Arch Manning’s top target from New Orleans Isidore Newman who’ll play his senior season at West Palm Peach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman.

GEORGIA - 23

Travis Hunter

The Peach State can now claim the nation’s top player again after Ewers reclassified to the class of 2021 and versatile five-star Florida State pledge Travis Hunter took over as the country’s No. 1 recruit. Hunter is one of four Georgia-based five-stars in this cycle. Half are committed to the in-state Bulldogs, while the other half are bound for Florida State and USC (Mykel Williams). Georgia has 10 players ranked inside the Rivals100, including the nation’s top two tight ends in LSU commitment Jake Johnson and undecided Oscar Delp.

CALIFORNIA - 14

Raleek Brown

California joined Louisiana, Florida, Ohio and Virginia as states with two five-stars in the updated Rivals250 as Oklahoma running back pledge Raleek Brown joined USC cornerback commitment Domani Jackson as five-stars in the class. Jackson and Brown lead California’s state rankings behind newly minted No. 3 Tetairoa McMillan, who jumped past Notre Dame-bound wide receiver CJ Williams in the pecking order in this update. Other notable additions from Cali include Michigan State quarterback commitment Katin Houser, who was fantastic at the Elite 11.

LOUISIANA - 14

Walker Howard