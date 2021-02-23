TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest movers in the Rivals250

Plenty of players made big jumps in the latest update to the 2022 Rivals250. More than 30 players moved up at least 10 spots and nearly 25 players made their debut in the Rivals250. Rivals analysts Adam Friedman and Sam Spiegelman chime in on the biggest movers in the updated Rivals250 and what sparked their surge.

RB BRANSON ROBINSON

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Robinson was one of the nation's biggest risers after piecing together a stellar campaign for Madison (Miss.) Germantown as a junior. He piled up 1,200 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. Robinson packs great balance and the ability to run through contact seamlessly in a 5-foot-11, 220-pound frame. He has quick feet with excellent balance and elusiveness. Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and LSU are among the team's competing for Mississippi's top player. - Sam Spiegelman, South Central recruiting analyst

CB JULIAN HUMPHREY

Moved: Up 153 spots A verified speedster, Humphrey took another step up in his game as a junior at Houston (Texas) Clear Lake. Humphrey flashes the ability to shadow receivers up and down the field with exceptional closing speed and the ability to step in front of passes. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he also brings size to the position and it shows with a physical style of football. Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State, USC and Arizona State are all gunning for the Houston standout. - Spiegelman

DT JARAY BLEDSOE

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Bledsoe put together a breakout junior campaign for little-known Bremond (Texas) High School, racking up 17 TFL, four forced fumbles and two sacks while also splitting action in the backfield for his team. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is a hybrid defensive tackle/end with a quick initial step and fantastic closing speed. He has great hands and brings a ton of athleticism to the interior defensive front. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma all covet Bledsoe. - Spiegelman

ATH JACARIUS CLAYTON

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Clayton is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound force off the edge for Tupelo (Miss.) High. The early Mississippi State pledge has enormous raw power and plays with brute force. He's effective setting the edge in the run game and causes chaos behind the line of scrimmage. He should be a versatile piece for the Bulldogs after dominating the competition as a junior. – Spiegelman

CB TERRANCE BROOKS

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 A speedy defensive back with position versatility, Brooks was terrific playing out wide, in the slot and can help a secondary in numerous ways. The Texas A&M legacy has elite speed and reach and has a knack for finding the football. Brooks was pesky in coverage as a junior for Plano (Texas) John Paul II and came up with multiple interceptions with his ability to cover a ton of real estate. In addition to the Aggies, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are all involved. - Spiegelman

OT PATRICK WILLIAMS, JR.

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Williams is two years removed from making the transition from defensive end to offensive tackle, and his second year yielded fantastic dividends. Williams, at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, is long and aggressive, routinely strikes first and is athletic and powerful enough to block and finish out in space. Williams has taken to offensive tackle very well and has all of the tools to add another quality pass-protector to Texas A&M's roster. - Spiegelman

QB CADE KLUBNIK

Moved: Up 106 spots Klubnik is coming off a sensational junior campaign, which like his sophomore year culminated in a state championship victory. Klubnik, the MVP of the Texas 6A title game, capped the season with a 35:3 touchdown to interception ratio, passed for more than 3,500 yards and completed 67 percent of his throws. He delivers passes with excellent accuracy and anticipation and is extremely athletic to make plays with his legs as well. Klubnik shined on the biggest stages in Texas high school without blinking and has proven to be one of the best signal-callers in the country. - Spiegelman

OG EMERY JONES

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Jones is coming off a fantastic season at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic, where he played left tackle and was a bulldozer for the team's dominant ground attack. Jones, who doubles as a standout on the basketball court, is an extremely athletic lineman capable of playing either right tackle or inside at guard, where he can overpower defenders and reach multiple levels of the defense. LSU, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M are all battling for Jones, who'll announce a decision on March 10. - Spiegelman

OT RYAN BRUBAKER

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Brubaker is new to the recruiting scene but he's already making a strong impression. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle is very light on his feet but delivers punishing blocks. Brubaker drives defenders off the ball and makes important blocks at the second and third level. He hasn't gotten much work against elite pass rushers but he's shown the skills and patience to excel as a pass blocker. Brubaker's recruitment would have already exploded had college coaches been able to get out on the road to evaluate players this past fall but Ole Miss, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Duke, and a few others have extended offers so far. - Adam Friedman, East Coast recruiting analyst

OG NETO UMEOZULU

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 An extremely raw, powerful and athletic lineman from Dallas-area powerhouse Allen (Texas) High School, Umeozulu possesses raw, brute power and plays with an enormous chip on his shoulder. Playing right tackle as a junior, Umeozulu showed the ability to make every block with a tremendous rate of finishing at the point of attack. He's a top priority for schools like Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arizona State with offers continuing to pile in. - Spiegelman

