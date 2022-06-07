Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest risers in the Rivals250

The latest update of the 2023 Rivals250 is out and there are a lot of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the newest Rivals250. CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team



QB AUSTIN NOVOSAD

Moved up: 110 spots The strong-armed Baylor commit had a really impressive spring. He's shown that he can deliver passes on time and accurately despite tight coverage or adverse weather conditions. Novosad checks the boxes when it comes his physical traits as well. He stands tall at 6-foot-3 and has a solid foundation in his footwork, which helps all the other areas of his game. In game situations, Novosad has done well going through his reads and making the right throws, leading to a 4:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

*****

LB TONY ROJAS

Moved up: 99 spots Rojas is an elite athlete at linebacker that can truly cover sideline to sideline. He has the speed and length to match up with any running back and most tight ends. Rojas is also a very physical hitter despite his lean frame. He should fill out well when he gets to the next level and is expected to be an impact player once he physically matures. Rojas was just at Clemson for an official visit and he has visits to Georgia, Miami and Penn State coming up this month.

*****

DL BAI JOBE

Moved up: 97 spots Jobe is an explosive defensive end that can get into the backfield and play in space. He has the frame and length to give offensive linemen problems regardless of the game situation. Jobe's acceleration and overall quickness really stand out on film. Once he beats his man, Jobe is flying to the ball carrier and laying a big hit. The Oklahoma native has a ton of potential and that's a big reason why he's rising up the rankings and why programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma and many others are pursuing him.

*****

WR MALIK ELZY

Moved up: 87 spots A big, strong receiver, Elzy has proven to be a mismatch with nearly every defensive back that lines up across from him. At 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, he is a touch matchup for smaller defensive backs because he is so strong and uses his frame to shield them from the ball. Taller defensive backs have a hard time keeping up with Elzy because of his route running skills and overall speed. Elzy creates separation in a variety of ways and college coaches around the country are hoping to get him on campus for visits this summer. He visited Illinois this past weekend and has a visit to Cincinnati coming up this weekend.

*****

OL COLTON THOMASSON

Moved up: 87 spots Even after losing more than 75 pounds, Thomasson is still one of the biggest offensive linemen in this class. Around 6-foot-8, the Texas A&M commit has proven to be a patient and disciplined pass blocker. Thomasson, unsurprisingly, is a devastating run blocker that drives his man off the line of scrimmage and opens huge running lanes for ball carriers. He's so big and can push around defensive linemen almost at will but continued physical development will have a big hand in determining where he ultimately ends up in the rankings.

*****

WR AYDEN WILLIAMS

Moved up: 82 spots Williams is another bigger receiver that excels against man coverage. He isn't necessarily a burner but Williams is very physical and has strong hands so he can bring down the ball in traffic. Williams is a savvy route runner who knows what subtle movements can throw defenders off balance. There are six programs remaining in contention for a commitment from Williams but Ole Miss and LSU seem to have the best shot.

*****

RB QUINTEN JOYNER

Moved up: 80 spots Joyner is an incredibly productive running back with plenty of speed. The USC commit posted nearly 2,500 rushing yards and more than 30 touchdowns last season and ran a sub-11-second 100m last summer. Joyner is a patient running back with the strength and size to fight off defenders and break off runs for big gains. He does a great job seeing his running lanes and is a decisive runner that keeps his balance well.

*****

OL AUSTIN SIEREVELD

Moved up: 78 spots A huge interior offensive lineman, Siereveld is a road grader that opens running lanes and puts defensive linemen on their heels. The Ohio State commit does a good job setting and resetting his hands and feet as defensive linemen try various moves to get around him. Sierveld does a good job in pass protection as well. His heavy hands and long arms help him keep defenders out of the backfield.

*****

DL EDRIC HILL

Moved up: 73 spots Hill is a physical, aggressive and active defensive tackle that does a good job disengaging from offensive linemen and chasing down the ball carrier. At 6-foot-2, Hill certainly isn’t a small lineman and there is room for him to continue to add strength and mass to his frame as he gets older. Hill holds his ground against the run and uses his leverage to keep offensive linemen from moving the line of scrimmage. Nebraska, Iowa, USC, LSU, Alabama and a few others are in solid position with Hill as the summer visit season begins.

*****

DB MALIK HARTFORD