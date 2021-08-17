Rivals Rankings Week: The biggest movers in the Rivals250

The preseason update to the 2022 Rivals250 is out and there were a lot of changes. Here is a closer look at the ten biggest movers in the new Rivals250.

Moved: Up 170 spots There is a ton to like about what James brings to the table. After multiple camp performances this summer, James jumped up to the top 40. The Florida commit is an instinctual player with a good motor but it's his combination of quickness and size that makes him a really impressive prospect. James' length helps him in coverage and makes it easier for him to fight off blockers.

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Evaluating Houser has been a difficult task because of the shortened spring season in California and his limited opportunities for camps but he made the most of his chances. The Michigan State commit is more athletic than originally thought and he has plenty of arm strength. Houser is mechanically sound and doesn't seem to get rattled in high pressure situations.

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Jackson is going to be a very exciting quarterback to watch over the next few years. The Tennessee commit can make some really impressive plays and he's going to carve up defenses this fall when he's really locked in. Jackson's development as a passer this fall will be great to watch and he should be able to build on the momentum he gained this offseason.

Moved: Up 132 spots Taylor came back from injury in a big way this summer. The Texas A&M commit moved really well and seems to have bounced back quickly. Taylor's size combined with his ability to cover ground quickly makes him a coveted defensive back. His patience and anticipation while in coverage can give quarterbacks fits.

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Miller popped up a few times this offseason and really impressed. The Texas commit definitely added some size and it's helped round out his game. Miller is a great back with speed, explosiveness and vision, but this added size and strength should make him a stronger runner this season. Miller accounted for 28 touchdowns last season and ran for more than 1,600 yards.

Moved: Up 126 spots With this move up the rankings Brown is just outside of five-star status. The USC commit showed off how far he's come during some events this offseason. Brown can throw fastballs and has no problem throwing into tight coverage. He can also throw with touch and has a good sense of timing. Look for another big season out of Brown this fall.

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Taylor has all the tools that a college coach is looking for in an offensive lineman. The Oklahoma commit has a huge frame and not too much bad weight. Taylor is much quicker and athletic than most people think and has solid pass blocking skills. He can drive defenders off the ball and does a nice job opening running lanes for the ball carrier.

Moved: Up 106 spots In a number of camp performances this offseason, it was obvious Ausberry took his game to another level this offseason. Ausberry has already shown he possesses the skill set to be a top tier defensive back but the increased speed he displayed throughout this offseason was a big reason why he moved up. His top six schools are Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan, Florida and LSU.

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 Niblack has proven to be one of the more unique athletes in this class. The Alabama commit stands at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds with sub-4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash. Whether he ends up as a receiver, tight end or somewhere on defense, Niblack could have an athletic edge on whoever is lined up across from him.

