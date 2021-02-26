TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Top five states this cycle

TEXAS: 39

Keithian "Bear" Alexander (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

The state of Texas leads the way, and by a pretty significant margin at this stage. It is no surprise, because it is loaded with talent again, especially on the top end. In the last five classes, the state of Texas has finished with seven (2021), four (2020), six (2019), four (2018) and two (2017) five-stars. In 2022, it already has five with five stars beside their names. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is not only the best in Texas, but no. 1 overall in the country. He was once committed to Texas but is now committed to Ohio State. The no. 2 player in Texas, Keithian "Bear" Alexander, is also committed to an out-of-state school, Georgia. The other three five-stars are uncommitted. There are 17 prospects from the Lone Star State in the top 100, 39 in the Rivals250, and it may finish with over 40 by the time the 2022 rankings are completed.

*****

FLORIDA: 31

Jaheim Singletary (Rivals.com)

Out of the 31 players from the Sunshine State in the Rivals250, the biggest storyline is that only two are committed. That is almost hard to imagine in these times, when players are committing earlier and earlier. Five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary is the No. 2 player in the state, and he is committed to Ohio State. The only other commitment in this group is four-star defensive end Francois Nolton. He is committed to Florida. It seems a little light at the top with only two five-stars, but that number is likely to grow. Safety Kamari Wilson is one to watch, and others will make their case over the spring, summer and into the fall.

*****

GEORGIA: 27

Travis Hunter (Rivals.com)

The state of Georgia has just over two dozen prospects on this list, and it looks to be a very strong year in the Peach State. There are four five-stars in Georgia, and three have already committed, with the other set to announce March 15. Travis Hunter is the No. 1 player in Georgia, and he is committed to Florida State. Gunner Stockton and Tyre West are ranked second and third, and both are committed to Georgia. Mykel Williams is a new five-star, and he is announcing in a couple of weeks, and it looks like it's down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and USC for him. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are off to a strong start in their home state this cycle. Georgia has eight commitments, and all but one are from its home state.

*****

LOUISIANA: 16

Trevor Etienne (Sam Spiegelman)

Four of the top 50 players in the country are from the Pelican State, and two of those are five-stars and the other two are in that discussion. The top four is a mix of skill and linemen, but one position looks especially strong this cycle, and it is running back. The No. 4 player in Louisiana is all-purpose back Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson star Travis Etienne. The running backs have been trending down in terms of value in recent years because of the passing game, more one-back sets and the different offensive schemes, but in Louisiana this cycle the position is strong and deep. Four of the 16 players in the Rivals250 are running backs. Etienne leads the way, and he is followed by Tre’Vonte Citizen, Le’Veon Moss and Marlon Gunn. It is a strong group.

*****

CALIFORNIA: 14