Rivals Rankings Week: Analysis of top 10 teams in updated rankings
The 2023 class rankings were updated this week and there were many additions to the Rivals250, along with the position and state rankings. Now that the prospect rankings have been fully updated, here a snapshot of where the top 10 teams stand.
*****
*****
1. Notre Dame
Top commit: Keon Keeley
Total commits: 14
Rivals250 commits: 9
Notable remaining targets: Dante Moore, Charles Jagusah, Jason Moore
The Fighting Irish have been clicking on all cylinders when it comes to recruiting. Marcus Freeman and his staff hold 14 commitments in the 2023 class and 13 of them are four-star prospects. The way Notre Dame has recruited along the offensive and defensive lines so far should put the Irish in elite company by the end of the recruiting cycle, and they should have a case for the best defensive line class in the entire country. Expect the bulk of the remaining spots in Notre Dame's class to be filled by more offensive playmakers, additions in the secondary and a quarterback.
Commitment list: Notre Dame
*****
2. Texas Tech
Top commit: Isaiah Crawford
Total commits: 20
Rivals250 commits: 2
Notable remaining targets: Avion Carter, Justin Horne, Jordan Sanford
If the recruiting cycle ended today, this would be Texas Tech's highest-ranked class in Rivals' history, but there is still a long way to go. The Red Raiders won't be able to sustain their hold on the No. 2 spot in the team rankings with an average stars per commit of 3.2, but they have some highly rated targets still remaining. Barring any major decommitments, first-year head coach Joey McGuire and his staff will very likely have Texas Tech's third top 25 recruiting class when all is said and done.
Even though some say Texas Tech's class ranking isn't an accurate representation of quality, keep in mind that the Red Raiders have more commitments than any other D-I team and have put a class of that size together with impressive speed. They shouldn't be penalized with a lower ranking for working faster than other teams. They should be rewarded with recognition for their quick work, and their current ranking does just that.
Commitment list: Texas Tech
*****
3. Cincinnati
Top commit: Daeh McCullough
Total commits: 18
Rivals250 commits: 0
Notable remaining targets: Malik Elzy, Anthony Brown, Jermaine Matthews
Luke Fickell and his squad crashed the College Football Playoff last season and they've done the same thing in the team rankings thus far. With the second-most commitments, the Bearcats have an average stars per commit of just 3.11, so Cincinnati will see its ranking fall as more players commit to schools around the country.
Landing commitments from McCullough and four-star tight end Khamari Anderson have helped lift this class to historic heights and another top 40 recruiting class (their third in the last four years) is very much a possibility.
Commitment list: Cincinnati
*****
4. Ohio State
Top commit: Luke Montgomery
Total commits: 10
Rivals250 commits: 8
Notable remaining targets: Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Jason Moore, Noah Rogers
There will be plenty of talk about Ohio State's recruiting class in the coming months, but the most impressive stat about this class so far is that the Buckeyes have the fewest commitments in the top seven and still have the fourth-best class.
The effects of changes on the coaching staff haven't exactly shown up in the team rankings. With new offensive line coach Justin Frye on board, the Buckeyes hold commitments from two Rivals100 offensive lineman and another in the Rivals250.
New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and defensive backs coaches Tim Walton and Perry Eliano are making their presence felt with commitments in the secondary from two Rivals250 defensive backs, and there are plenty of other major targets out there.
Don't forget about receivers coach and ace recruit Brian Hartline, either. There are at least two spots remaining for receivers in this class and Tate, Inniss and Rogers are just some of the prospects Hartline has focused on.
Commitment list: Ohio State
*****
5. Northwestern
Top commit: Mason Robinson
Total commits: 17
Rivals250 commits: 0
Notable remaining targets: Adepoju Adebawore, Jordan Sanford, Parker Jenkins
Only once in the history of the Rivals team rankings has Northwestern finished with a top 50 class. Think about that when other people say this No. 5 ranking doesn't matter. What Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have done so far in this class is extremely impressive, with commitments from two four-star front-seven defenders and a handful of highly rated three-star prospects.
The Wildcats have the third-most commitments, so their ranking will adjust as more teams amass more of their own. But there are a number of multiyear contributors in this Northwestern class, a few of which will be pursued by other teams throughout the rest of the recruiting cycle.
Commitment list: Northwestern
*****
6. Penn State
Top commit: Alex Birchmeier
Total commits: 12
Rivals250 commits: 3
Notable remaining targets: Treyaun Webb, Yazeed Haynes, Jason Moore, Ta'Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas
James Franklin and his staff are no strangers to the top 10 of the Rivals team rankings. The Nittany Lions finished at No. 7 last year and at No. 5 in 2018. This year could be a battle for them to stay inside the top 10, but it looks like the odds are in their favor considering where they stand with a number of uncommitted four-star prospects.
Like many other schools, Penn State's current commits have done a very good job assisting in the recruitment of other highly rated targets. Birchmeier, Lamont Payne, Mathias Barnwell and Joey Schlaffer have made major inroads with Penn State's top remaining targets and were a big part of why many other commits chose Penn State.
Commitment list: Penn State
*****
7. Arkansas
Top commit: Luke Hasz
Total commits: 12
Rivals250 commits: 2
Notable remaining targets: Omarion Miller, Braylan Shelby, Madden Sanker
Sam Pittman is one of the hottest names in the college coaching world and his early success with the Razorbacks has helped on the recruiting trail. Arkansas has had eight top 25 recruiting classes, and this one could very well be the ninth if everything shakes out how Pittman wants.
Keeping Hasz in the fold will be key, but Arkansas has its work cut out for itself. The Razorbacks have an inherently difficult recruiting territory since there aren't many highly rated in-state targets year in and year out, but they already hold commitments from prospects from eight different states. That trend will have to continue for Arkansas to remain high in the team rankings.
Commitment list: Arkansas
*****
8. Tennessee
Top commit: Nico Iamaleava
Total commits: 9
Rivals250 commits: 5
Notable remaining targets: Carnell Tate, Francis Mauigoa, Chandavian Bradley, Rico Walker
The Vols are poised to sign an impressive recruiting class and a lot of it has to do with the commitment from Iamaleava. There are a lot of highly rated prospects from around the country that want to play with a talent like him.
So far, Tennessee holds just four commitments on the offensive side of the ball, but that number should increase dramatically before the upcoming season. Defensively, Tennessee already has two Rivals250 commitments along the front seven and another one in the secondary.
Josh Heupel and his staff have been hosting highly ranked prospects in droves this spring and there could be big returns on those efforts in the not-too-distant future.
Commitment list: Tennessee
*****
9. Louisville
Top commit: Deandre Moore
Total commits: 10
Rivals250 commits: 3
Notable remaining targets: Rueben Owens, Madden Sanker, Stanquan Clark
A lot of credit needs to go to Scott Satterfield for this recruiting class, but landing a commitment from Rivals250 quarterback Pierce Clarkson could propel Louisville to what will likely end up being its best class ever. The highest the Cardinals have finished in the team rankings is No. 29, but they should beat that mark if they continue on this track.
Clarkson's relationships with Rivals250 prospects and current Cardinals commits Moore and Aaron Williams are the reason Louisville has a top 10 class right now and there could be others that decide to join the Rivals250 quarterback from California.
Commitment list: Louisville
*****
10. USC
Top commit: Malachi Nelson
Total commits: 7
Rivals250 commits: 4
Notable remaining targets: Brandon Inniss, Nyckoles Harbor, Francis Mauigoa
With Lincoln Riley at the helm and a slew of new arrivals via the transfer portal, the Trojans have a lot going for them again and that momentum is showing up on the recruiting trail. USC is poised for a top 10 recruiting class for just the second time since the 2018 cycle, and the Trojans already have some major commitments locked in.
Nelson leads the way, but five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch could be an immediate contributor. All seven of USC's current commits are at least four-star prospects, and five of them play on the offensive side of the ball.
USC has struck a chord with highly ranked prospects from around the country, so expect to see the Trojans hosting and trying to lock in plenty of top-end recruits during this busy visit season.
Commitment list: USC
*****
*****