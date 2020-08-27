TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 DL rankings

PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Ohio State

Ohio State landed five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer in February of last year and have held on since. An Ohio product, Sawyer is the top weakside defensive end in the country and his recruitment was never much of a mystery or a battle.

Now it seems the Buckeyes may add a second five-star defensive end in the form of J.T. Tuimoloau of Bellevue, Wash. Tuimoloau has not visited a lot of schools to this point, so he’s unlikely to make a commitment until closer to Signing Day or thereafter.

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Georgia

Georgia is thought to sit in second place with No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman, as USC may hold a slight lead. That said, Foreman visited Georgia on his own over the weekend and took a look around the campus. The trip may have allowed the Bulldogs to improve their standing. This is certainly a situation to watch, and keeping an eye on UGA as it relates to America’s top prospect would be wise.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Korey Foreman