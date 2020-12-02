TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 QB rankings

TEAM WITH TOP CLASS: USC

At a position like quarterback, where only one plays at a time, the top class is often whichever school signs the best player. However, USC currently has two quarterbacks ranked among the top 107 players in the class. Jake Garcia, the No. 42 ranked prospect in the class, committed to the Trojans early in his junior year before moving to Georgia to finish out his high school career. Miller Moss, another in-state four-star, committed in June. Both prospects are among the very best in this class, and if you can bring in two elite prospects at quarterback you can better manage variance caused my injuries or transfer.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Donaven McCulley

Michael Penix Jr., was the highest-ranked quarterback to sign with Indiana in the Rivals era when he came to Bloomington as part of the 2018 class. The former four-star has lived up to the hype, leading the Hoosiers to a 5-1 record and top 10 ranking nationally this season. Penix, though, is about to be surpassed as Indiana’s highest-ranked quarterback pick-up when the class of 2021 signs.

In-state four-star Donaven McCulley committed to the Hoosiers back in June, and ranks as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 100 prospect overall following a bump following his senior season. Like Penix, McCulley is a pass-first quarterback with an outstanding arm, but he can also hurt defenses with his feet if a play breaks down. He completed 70% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 22 touchhdowns, while rushing for 506 yards.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jaxson Dart