TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 QB rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 QB rankings
The recruitment of the quarterback position happens earlier than any other position, due to its importance and most teams taking only one per class. There is no hard and fast rule that says a team can only take one per class, however. Just ask USC head coach Clay Helton, who already has commitments from two four-stars and is fishing for a third.
2021 Rankings: Pro-style quarterback | Dual-threat quarterback
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown
Tuesday: New Rivals250 | Mind of Mike: Farrell's thoughts
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Big movers | Hot teams
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
TEAM WITH TOP CLASS: USC
At a position like quarterback, where only one plays at a time, the top class is often whichever school signs the best player. However, USC currently has two quarterbacks ranked among the top 107 players in the class. Jake Garcia, the No. 42 ranked prospect in the class, committed to the Trojans early in his junior year before moving to Georgia to finish out his high school career. Miller Moss, another in-state four-star, committed in June. Both prospects are among the very best in this class, and if you can bring in two elite prospects at quarterback you can better manage variance caused my injuries or transfer.
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Donaven McCulley
Michael Penix Jr., was the highest-ranked quarterback to sign with Indiana in the Rivals era when he came to Bloomington as part of the 2018 class. The former four-star has lived up to the hype, leading the Hoosiers to a 5-1 record and top 10 ranking nationally this season. Penix, though, is about to be surpassed as Indiana’s highest-ranked quarterback pick-up when the class of 2021 signs.
In-state four-star Donaven McCulley committed to the Hoosiers back in June, and ranks as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 100 prospect overall following a bump following his senior season. Like Penix, McCulley is a pass-first quarterback with an outstanding arm, but he can also hurt defenses with his feet if a play breaks down. He completed 70% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 22 touchhdowns, while rushing for 506 yards.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Jaxson Dart
No player made a bigger jump after senior season than brand new four-star Jaxson Dart, who is the only uncommitted four-star quarterback in the 2021 class. Dart came from outside the dual threat quarterback rankings to debut as the No. 5 player at the position after the post-fall update.
While much of the West was sitting out the fall football season, Dart’s home-state of Utah went forward as scheduled and Dart took advantage, throwing for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,195 yards and 12 more scores. The scholarship offers came almost as quickly as the touchdowns, with Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU and UCLA offering in September and USC and Washington State joining in October. Despite already having two four-star quarterback commits, USC may be team to beat here.