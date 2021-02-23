TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC commits, targets land on the new Rivals250

Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC commits, targets land on the new Rivals250
The updated Rivals250 rankings for the 2022 recruiting class were released Tuesday.
Only two of USC's early commits land in the top-250, with 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson holding firm at No. 2 overall and quarterback Devin Brown sliding down 23 spots to No. 171.
There are, of course, a ton of Trojans targets scattered throughout the rankings, though, and we round them all up here.
USC commits ...
No. 2 -- 5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS)
No. 171 -- 4-star QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.) **Down 23 spots
As for USC's other commits, CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) remains a 4-star, and C Dylan Lopez (IMG Academy via Rancho Verde HS) and LB Ty Kana (Katy HS/Katy, Texas) remain 3-stars.
Notable USC targets ...
No. 3. -- 5-star DT Walter Nolen (St. Benedict HS/Cordova, Tenn.)
No. 13 -- 5-star CB Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe South HS/Grosse Pointe, Mich.)
No. 18 -- 5-star WR Kevin Coleman (St. Mary's HS/St. Louis, Mo.)
No. 20 -- 5-star OT Devon Campbell (Bowie HS/Arlington, Texas)
No. 21 -- 5-star DE Mykel Williams (Hardaway HS/Columbus, Ga.)
No. 27 -- 4-star WR CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS)
No. 31 -- 4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan (Servite HS)
No. 38 -- 4-star OT Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.)
No. 41 -- 4-star RB Branson Robinson (Germantown HS/Madison, Miss.)
No. 44 -- 4-star RB Gavin Sawchuk (Valor Christian HS/Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
No. 46 -- 4-star S Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 51 -- 4-star CB Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington HS/Tulsa, Okla.)
No. 57 -- 4-star OT Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco HS)
No. 59 -- 4-star OLB David Bailey (Mater Dei HS)
No. 69 -- 4-star S Larry Turner-Gooden (St. Bernard HS)
No. 71 -- 4-star LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS)
No. 80 -- 4-star OLB Cyrus Moss (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 83 -- 4-star ATH Kamari Ramsey (Sierra Canyon HS)
No. 87 -- 4-star WR Kojo Antwi (Lambert HS/Suwanee, Ga.)
No. 89 -- 4-star TE Oscar Delp (West Forsyth HS/Cumming, Ga.)
No. 110 -- 4-star DE Wilfredo Aybar (Cheshire Academy/Cheshire, Conn.)
No. 122 -- 4-star RB Jovantae Barnes (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 134 -- 4-star OT Dayne Shor (King's Ridge Christian HS/Alpharetta, Ga.)
No. 156 -- 4-star OLB Keaten Wade (Summit HS/Spring Hill, Tenn.)
No. 157 -- 4-star WR Kyion Grayes (Chandler HS/Chandler, Ariz.)
No. 160 -- 4-star WR Tobias Merriweather (Union HS/Vancouver, Wash.)
No. 162 -- 4-star S Bryan Allen Jr. (Aledo HS/Aledo, Texas)
No. 210 -- 4-star CB Ephesians Prysock (Bishop Alemany HS)
No. 233 -- 4-star DT Curtis Neal (Hough HS/Cornelius, N.C.)
No. 235 -- 4-star WR De'Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood HS/Snellville, Ga.)
No. 244 -- 4-star WR Sam Mbake (Brookwood HS/Snellville, Ga.)
No. 250 -- 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville HS/Fayetteville, Ark.)