TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC commits, targets land on the new Rivals250

The updated Rivals250 rankings for the 2022 recruiting class were released Tuesday.

Only two of USC's early commits land in the top-250, with 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson holding firm at No. 2 overall and quarterback Devin Brown sliding down 23 spots to No. 171.

There are, of course, a ton of Trojans targets scattered throughout the rankings, though, and we round them all up here.

