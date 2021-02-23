 TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC commits, targets land on the new Rivals250
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 13:23:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC commits, targets land on the new Rivals250

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

The updated Rivals250 rankings for the 2022 recruiting class were released Tuesday.

Only two of USC's early commits land in the top-250, with 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson holding firm at No. 2 overall and quarterback Devin Brown sliding down 23 spots to No. 171.

There are, of course, a ton of Trojans targets scattered throughout the rankings, though, and we round them all up here.

RELATED: See the full Rivals250 here

USC commits ...

No. 2 -- 5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS)

No. 171 -- 4-star QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.) **Down 23 spots

As for USC's other commits, CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) remains a 4-star, and C Dylan Lopez (IMG Academy via Rancho Verde HS) and LB Ty Kana (Katy HS/Katy, Texas) remain 3-stars.

Notable USC targets ...

No. 3. -- 5-star DT Walter Nolen (St. Benedict HS/Cordova, Tenn.)

No. 13 -- 5-star CB Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe South HS/Grosse Pointe, Mich.)

No. 18 -- 5-star WR Kevin Coleman (St. Mary's HS/St. Louis, Mo.)

No. 20 -- 5-star OT Devon Campbell (Bowie HS/Arlington, Texas)

No. 21 -- 5-star DE Mykel Williams (Hardaway HS/Columbus, Ga.)

No. 27 -- 4-star WR CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS)

No. 31 -- 4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan (Servite HS)

No. 38 -- 4-star OT Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.)

No. 41 -- 4-star RB Branson Robinson (Germantown HS/Madison, Miss.)

No. 44 -- 4-star RB Gavin Sawchuk (Valor Christian HS/Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

No. 46 -- 4-star S Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 51 -- 4-star CB Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington HS/Tulsa, Okla.)

No. 57 -- 4-star OT Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco HS)

No. 59 -- 4-star OLB David Bailey (Mater Dei HS)

No. 69 -- 4-star S Larry Turner-Gooden (St. Bernard HS)

No. 71 -- 4-star LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS)

No. 80 -- 4-star OLB Cyrus Moss (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 83 -- 4-star ATH Kamari Ramsey (Sierra Canyon HS)

No. 87 -- 4-star WR Kojo Antwi (Lambert HS/Suwanee, Ga.)

No. 89 -- 4-star TE Oscar Delp (West Forsyth HS/Cumming, Ga.)

No. 110 -- 4-star DE Wilfredo Aybar (Cheshire Academy/Cheshire, Conn.)

No. 122 -- 4-star RB Jovantae Barnes (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 134 -- 4-star OT Dayne Shor (King's Ridge Christian HS/Alpharetta, Ga.)

No. 156 -- 4-star OLB Keaten Wade (Summit HS/Spring Hill, Tenn.)

No. 157 -- 4-star WR Kyion Grayes (Chandler HS/Chandler, Ariz.)

No. 160 -- 4-star WR Tobias Merriweather (Union HS/Vancouver, Wash.)

No. 162 -- 4-star S Bryan Allen Jr. (Aledo HS/Aledo, Texas)

No. 210 -- 4-star CB Ephesians Prysock (Bishop Alemany HS)

No. 233 -- 4-star DT Curtis Neal (Hough HS/Cornelius, N.C.)

No. 235 -- 4-star WR De'Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood HS/Snellville, Ga.)

No. 244 -- 4-star WR Sam Mbake (Brookwood HS/Snellville, Ga.)

No. 250 -- 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville HS/Fayetteville, Ark.)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}