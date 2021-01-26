TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC’s prospects slot in the new 2021 Rivals250

It’s Rivals Rankings Week as our analysts make some final adjustments to the 2021 recruiting rankings.

The incoming Trojans didn’t see much movement overall, only negligible shifts based more on a few players moving up ahead of the pack. USC has 14 prospects in the Rivals250 and continues to rank No. 8 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Here’s a breakdown of where USC’s signees and commits landed in the latest Rivals250.

