TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC’s prospects slot in the new 2021 Rivals250

Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC’s prospects slot in the new 2021 Rivals250
It’s Rivals Rankings Week as our analysts make some final adjustments to the 2021 recruiting rankings.
The incoming Trojans didn’t see much movement overall, only negligible shifts based more on a few players moving up ahead of the pack. USC has 14 prospects in the Rivals250 and continues to rank No. 8 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
Here’s a breakdown of where USC’s signees and commits landed in the latest Rivals250.
No. 3 — 5-star DE Korey Foreman (Corona Centennial HS), no change
No. 70 — 4-star TE Michael Trigg (Tampa, Fla.), down 2 spots
No. 88 — 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson (Mater Dei HS), down 2 spots
No. 105 — 4-star CB Ceyair Wright (Loyola HS), down 3 spots **Committed, not signed
No. 108 — 4-star QB Jaxson Dart (Kaysville, Utah), down 3 spots
No. 110 — 4-star QB Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany HS), down 3 spots
No. 118 — 4-star CB Prophet Brown (Elk Grove, Calif.), down 1 spot
No. 131 — 4-star S Calen Bullock (Muir HS), no change
No. 145 — 4-star LB Julien Simon (Tacoma, Wash.), down 1 spot
No. 192 — 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas), no change
No. 196 — 4-star WR Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.), no change
No. 222 — 4-star CB Jaylin Smith (Bishop Alemany HS), down 2 spots
No. 231 — 4-star OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS), down 2 spots
No. 240 — 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (Warren HS), down 3 spots
Remaining targets in the Rivals250:
No. 6, 5-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash.), no change
No. 84, 4-star LB Raesjon Davis (Mater Dei HS), down 21 spots