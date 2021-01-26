 TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC’s prospects slot in the new 2021 Rivals250
Rivals Rankings Week: Where USC’s prospects slot in the new 2021 Rivals250

USC 4-star TE signee Michael Trigg is ranked No. 70 in the latest Rivals rankings
USC 4-star TE signee Michael Trigg is ranked No. 70 in the latest Rivals rankings (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

It’s Rivals Rankings Week as our analysts make some final adjustments to the 2021 recruiting rankings.

The incoming Trojans didn’t see much movement overall, only negligible shifts based more on a few players moving up ahead of the pack. USC has 14 prospects in the Rivals250 and continues to rank No. 8 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Here’s a breakdown of where USC’s signees and commits landed in the latest Rivals250.

No. 3 — 5-star DE Korey Foreman (Corona Centennial HS), no change

No. 70 — 4-star TE Michael Trigg (Tampa, Fla.), down 2 spots

No. 88 — 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson (Mater Dei HS), down 2 spots

No. 105 — 4-star CB Ceyair Wright (Loyola HS), down 3 spots **Committed, not signed

No. 108 — 4-star QB Jaxson Dart (Kaysville, Utah), down 3 spots

No. 110 — 4-star QB Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany HS), down 3 spots

No. 118 — 4-star CB Prophet Brown (Elk Grove, Calif.), down 1 spot

No. 131 — 4-star S Calen Bullock (Muir HS), no change

No. 145 — 4-star LB Julien Simon (Tacoma, Wash.), down 1 spot

No. 192 — 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas), no change

No. 196 — 4-star WR Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.), no change

No. 222 — 4-star CB Jaylin Smith (Bishop Alemany HS), down 2 spots

No. 231 — 4-star OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS), down 2 spots

No. 240 — 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (Warren HS), down 3 spots

Remaining targets in the Rivals250:

No. 6, 5-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash.), no change

No. 84, 4-star LB Raesjon Davis (Mater Dei HS), down 21 spots

