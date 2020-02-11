The new 2021 rankings release is underway and there is already plenty of debate. There are only two five-star quarterbacks so far, but this looks like it could be a very good group of quarterbacks that could produce at least one more five-star. National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell , National/West Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and East Coast Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman lay out their case for which quarterback could be the next to earn a fifth star.

Garcia has the best shot at being a five-star in this quarterback group. I love the way the ball comes off his hand and he throws a catchable ball and tight spiral. He has good size and will add strength, which will make him stronger in the pocket and add to his already above-average arm strength. His accuracy is solid and he makes some beautiful throws in traffic. I really like his upside.

The Buckeyes got a good one in McCord. He continues to show he's one of the best in this class. McCord is a very natural thrower with plenty of arm strength and a good sense of timing. He's more mobile than people give him credit for, but he's not going to pick up big chunks of yards with his legs. McCord could certainly end up a five-star before the end of the rankings cycle as long as he continues to develop physically and has consistent performances against elite competition.

I've seen Huard for years now on the 7-on-7 circuit along with his film and he just doesn't make bad throws. The most important aspect for a quarterback is decision-making and not turning the ball over, and Huard does a phenomenal job of making the right choices and accurately putting the ball only where his receivers can get it. The Washington commit is not going to blow you away physically, but size is no longer a concern as it was last year at this time. He has tremendous pop on his passes and his accuracy is the best in this class. He has proven time and again that he has five-star potential and once he is seen by more Rivals analysts on a consistent basis, we are going to have more discussions about him joining the five-star club.

He's a lefty quarterback and that might concern some - there are pretty compelling statistics about lefty QBs not being coveted by NFL teams - but Tua Tagovailoa looks to be bucking that trend and Huard could follow in line after him. Huard comes from a great quarterback family, he has all the tools and he should be in the five-star talk.