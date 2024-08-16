Advertisement

Alabama: Na’eem Offord

Chance he stays at No. 1: High There are few cornerbacks that are difference-makers in coverage and natural ballhawks like Offord. He’s the favorite to maintain his post atop this group but there are several prospects that could challenge him inside Alabama – Jared Smith, Logan Anderson, Malik Autry, Derick Smith, Alvin Henderson and Zion Grady among them.

*****

Arizona: Cooper Perry

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Perry had a big junior season, a phenomenal offseason and while he continues to move up in the rankings it might not be high enough yet. The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep standout has size and athleticism, he’s a great route runner, he has the desire to be special and the Oregon pledge loves position coach Junior Adams.

*****

Arkansas: Omarion Robinson

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Robinson had one of the premier performances in Jacksonville at the Rivals Five-Star, vaulting up into the top 50 in the nation. The 6-foot,185-pound defensive back displayed a phenomenal ability to stay in phase with wideouts without getting handsy and grabby. He was among the best at playing the ball in the air and knocking passes down consistently. Robinson projects at safety but has athleticism and movement skills to play corner if needed.

*****

California: Jordon Davison

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Davison is the lone five-star in the California state rankings, which is rare to only have one, but Alabama cornerback commit Dijon Lee Jr. is pushing for that elite status as are others. So the top spot in the state is not safe. The season and the all-star games will be huge for anyone including Davison, who performed great at the Rivals Five-Star but doesn’t play a premium position.

*****

Colorado: Soren Shinofield

Chance he stays at No. 1: High The state of Colorado is down a little bit on talent this recruiting cycle but Shinofield has a lot of ability and a lot of upside. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, the Utah commit is not maxed out physically yet and the Utes targeted him early, landed a commitment and he looks like a steal.

*****

Connecticut: Will Black

Chance he stays at No. 1: High With only one other player from Connecticut ranked in the Rivals250, Black has a stranglehold on No. 1 in the state ranking. Black’s outstanding physical and technical development over the last year has propelled him up the rankings.

*****

Florida: DJ Pickett

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Pickett possesses some of the most rare measurable and athletic trait combinations we have scouted over multiple cycles. At a legitimate 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, bluebloods have courted him as a safety, cornerback and even wide receiver at different points. The LSU commitment does have heavy competition for the top spot, with new five-stars in the state such as pass rusher Javion Hilson and wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, but neither brings the generational traits Pickett does at his own potential premium position should he get the nod at cornerback in college. There is also still considerable room for physical and technical growth with Pickett as a senior, so any of those angles could potentially make the gap between him and No. 2 in Florida wider, if anything.

*****

Georgia: Julian Lewis

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium The Peach State is always loaded and there are a trio of five-stars already embedded in the top 10 entering the season. Lewis holds the edge over a pair of five-star defensive tackles, Justus Terry and Elijah Griffin, who are not only jockeying over state rankings, but positional rankings, too. Heading into their senior seasons, shakeup seems possible with others like edge rusher Zayden Walker also a name worth monitoring.

*****

Hawaii: Houston Kaahaaina-Torres

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Kaahaaina-Torres is a phenomenal interior offensive lineman and he proved that at the Rivals Camp Series in Southern California among many other stops. There is no questioning his ability when it comes to being the No. 1 prospect in Hawaii. But there are other elite linemen in the state led by Manamo’ui Muti. Notre Dame linebacker commit Ko’o Kia might be really underrated, as well.

*****

Illinois: Nathaniel Marshall

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium The chances are good that Marshall holds on to that top spot in the Illinois rankings. He’s a great prospect that has all the tools to be a future first-round pick. What keeps this from being “High” is there isn’t a huge ratings difference between him and the players just behind him. Wide receiver Talyn Taylor is on the fringe of five-star discussion. Fellow defensive end Christopher Burgess is also a tremendous prospect and Charles Bass could make a senior evaluation rise.

*****

Indiana: Mariyon Dye

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Dye is a classic strongside defensive end that should have a terrific career at Tennessee. He plays with good power and leverage but still has upside to his game. Still, this will be a battle down the stretch between him and recent riser Damien Shanklin. Shanklin is a pass rushing specialist who is also heading to the SEC to play for LSU. The senior season will determine this battle.

*****

Iowa: Thomas Meyer

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Meyer is on the shortlist for blue-chip prospects we don’t talk about enough. He’s a good athlete which makes him dangerous in the receiving game. We know that by going to Iowa he will learn to be an effective blocker as well. It’s very hard to see anyone challenging him for the top spot in the state in the 2025 cycle.

*****

Kansas: Linkon Cure

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Cure has the potential to be the next superstar tight end that is a household name once he hits college. We won’t see him tested much during his high school season but he’s going to have a huge year. Fellow tight end Da’Saahn Brame is the only prospect that could challenge him for the top spot in Kansas but in the end, Cure holds on.

*****

Kentucky: Martels Carter Jr.

Chance he stays at No. 1: High There is good talent across the board in Kentucky this cycle. However, Carter Jr. stands out above everyone else. He’s an ultra-athletic safety prospect that just consistently makes plays. That will happen again during his final year of high school and he’ll remain the top prospect in the state.

*****

Louisiana: Harlem Berry

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Moving over to the all-purpose back position in this update, Berry is an electric playmaker, both with the ball in his hands and at the wideout position, which he showed in the 7-on-7 circuit and at the Rivals Five-Star, as he clocked a 40-yard dash in the 4.3s. Running for more than 2,000 yards as a junior, Berry possesses both the skills and production that make him an elite prospect.

*****

Maryland: Faheem Delane

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Delane has been the top-ranked prospect in Maryland for pretty much the entire 2025 cycle and there’s a good chance the Ohio State commit holds onto that ranking. The only reason he’s listed at “Medium” instead of “High” is because there are a few other prospects from Maryland ranked in the top 100. Delane put on a show this offseason at multiple camps and 7-on-7 tournaments, and remains one of the top-ranked safeties in the nation.

*****

Massachusetts: Hardy Watts

Chance he stays at No. 1: High There isn’t another prospect in the Rivals250 from Massachusetts so odds are good Watts remains the top-ranked player in the state when the rankings are finalized in January. The Wisconsin commit’s versatile skill set should allow him to play multiple positions on the offensive front.

*****

Michigan: Bryce Underwood

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Underwood is a lock to stay at the top of the Michigan rankings this entire cycle. He might be the best athlete in the country and is still challenging for the No. 1 overall spot in the Rivals250. Getting a live look at him this season will go a long way to determining if he moves up in the overall rankings but his spot is secure in the state.

*****

Minnesota: Emmanuel Karmo

Chance he stays at No. 1: Low Karmo has held this top spot in Minnesota for most of his cycle. However, the prospect with the most buzz in the state is defensive back Luke Emmerich. He’s coming off injury but is fully healthy now heading into his senior year. Emmerich is a name to watch nationally as a potential big riser like Koi Perich was last year.

*****

Mississippi: Caleb Cunningham

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Cunningham has been at the top of the Mississippi state rankings for some time, but the race has tightened up significantly with the rise of four-star quarterback Deuce Knight. Both Cunningham and Knight play premium positions, and with Knight enjoying a stellar offseason, there is certainly momentum in his corner. Top-100 running back Akylin Dear is another name to watch as senior evaluations get underway.

*****

Missouri: Corey Simms

Chance he stays at No. 1: High The unique thing here is that the race for top player in Missouri this cycle is all about the receivers. The other two challengers here are Nebraska commit Isaiah Mozee and uncommitted four-star Dejerrian Miller. Still, Simms likely holds on to the top spot because he’s the most complete receiver of the bunch.

*****

Nebraska: Christian Jones

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Jones has been the runaway choice for best player in Nebraska all cycle long. That race has tightened with tight end Chase Loftin and defensive tackle Tyson Terry making things interesting. But Jones, a top-100 prospect, should stay in the top spot.

*****

Nevada: Douglas Utu

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is absolutely loaded this year and its offensive line is the best in the country with a five-star and two high four-stars but it’s going to take a lot to surpass Utu. The Tennessee commit is so solid along the offensive line whether at tackle or if he moves inside over the long term, he never loses reps and that position versatility in Knoxville and beyond is invaluable.

*****

New Jersey: Quincy Porter

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Porter is phenomenally talented but he’ll face some major tests this season, which will be a good indicator of how well he’s developed. The Ohio State commit did not participate in any offseason camps or 7-on-7 tournaments so seeing him against some elite competition will weigh heavily on his ranking moving forward.

*****

New York: Rowan Byrne

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Byrne remains the only four-star in the state of New York so he certainly has the inside track to remain the No. 1 prospect in the state. The road-grading guard is an important piece of Clemson’s recruiting class.

*****

North Carolina: David Sanders Jr.

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Sanders Jr. has maintained a stranglehold on the top spot in the offensive tackle rankings, which has coincided with the top spot in North Carolina. Sanders has not been active this offseason, but faces several daunting challenges during his senior season at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day to maintain his standing.

*****

Ohio: Tavien St. Clair

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Even though there are now three prospects rated as five-stars in Ohio it’s going to be virtually impossible to knock St. Clair off the top spot. He’s now the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250 and neither Trey McNutt or Carter Lowe will challenge for that throne. Both are great prospects but St. Clair has separated himself from almost all of his peers this cycle.

*****

Oklahoma: Elijah Thomas

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium The Oklahoma commit is among the most productive playmakers in the region with 2,148 yards and 27 touchdowns in his last two seasons. He averages 19.4 yards per reception as well as 107.4 yards per game. He also impresses at 6-foot-1 with a 4.6 40-yard dash, a 32-inch vertical jump and a lightning quick shuttle time of 4.27, which would have been good for seventh in the 2024 NFL combine among wideouts.

*****

Oregon: Baron Naone

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Naone is a very talented prospect and Washington has been one of the best programs to develop tight ends over the last many years. But there is a logjam of talented players at the top of the Oregon state rankings and none has significantly separated themselves at this point. Naone definitely has a shot but so do others.

*****

Pennsylvania: Zahir Mathis

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Mathis is a borderline five-star prospect and there isn’t anyone else in the state who fits that description. The current Ohio State commit has been flirting with Penn State lately so his recruitment will be one to keep an eye on as the Early Signing Day gets closer.

*****

South Carolina: Amare Adams

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium The race in South Carolina continues to tighten, which certainly leaves the door open for some shake-up come senior seasons this fall. Adams has been atop the state rankings for months, and Rivals250 cornerback Onis Konanbanny is someone we’re excited to evaluate this summer after turning heads throughout the offseason. Four-star receiver Malik Clark, a Florida State verbal, has also come on strong with excellent testing numbers and could be poised to ascend as a senior. He’s someone we’re excited about.

*****

Tennessee: Cameron Sparks

Chance he stays at No. 1: Low The race for the top spot in Tennessee is definitely up for grabs after some major offseason shakeup. Sparks enters the year in the top spot and four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight is right on his heels after a strong performance at the Rivals Five-Star in June. Rivals250 quarterback George MacIntyre is another player we’re excited to see as a senior and could challenge for the No. 1 spot. We’re also excited about Missouri commit Jamarion Morrow, Georgia commit Jaylan Morgan and LSU-bound CJ Jimcoily as possible movers.

*****

Texas: Dakorien Moore

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium Widely regarded as the most talented skill prospect in the country, Moore brings elite playmaking and star potential to the table. The Oregon commit possesses elite traits at the wide receiver position with arguably the best hands of any prospect in the country. His polished route running and game-breaking potential make him a day-one ready talent. The only prospect who could legitimately challenge for the top spot in the state is his own quarterback, five-star Keelon Russell.

*****

Utah: Jerome Myles

Chance he stays at No. 1: High There are some really talented offensive linemen in the state of Utah this recruiting cycle and seeing more of Aaron Dunn this recruiting cycle will be crucial but Myles might be too far ahead of the pack. With Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M and others involved, Myles is emerging as one of the best receivers in the West with extraordinary playmaking skills.

*****

Virginia: Gideon Davidson

Chance he stays at No. 1: High It’s a deep year for talent in Virginia but Davidson is one of the state’s few high-end prospects this cycle. The Clemson running back commit has had a prolific high school career thus far and was very impressive at the Rivals Five-Star this summer.

*****

Washington: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale

Chance he stays at No. 1: High Rainey-Sale has all the makings of a very talented linebacker from size and length to speed and playmaking ability so it would be a surprise if someone overtakes him at the top of the rankings. The state of Washington is also not heavily loaded with four-stars this cycle so Rainey-Sale has a great shot of staying No. 1.

*****

Washington D.C.: Bryce Jenkins

Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium So far the lone four-star in Washington D.C. this cycle, Jenkins committed to Maryland earlier this summer. The physically dominant prospect could play on either side of the line of scrimmage but Maryland expects him to at least begin his career as a defensive tackle.

*****

Wisconsin: Owen Strebig