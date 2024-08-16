Rivals Rankings Week: Who's No. 1 in every state?
The updated state rankings for the 2025 class have been released. Take a look at who ranks No. 1 in each state.
Alabama: Na’eem Offord
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
There are few cornerbacks that are difference-makers in coverage and natural ballhawks like Offord. He’s the favorite to maintain his post atop this group but there are several prospects that could challenge him inside Alabama – Jared Smith, Logan Anderson, Malik Autry, Derick Smith, Alvin Henderson and Zion Grady among them.
Arizona: Cooper Perry
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Perry had a big junior season, a phenomenal offseason and while he continues to move up in the rankings it might not be high enough yet. The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep standout has size and athleticism, he’s a great route runner, he has the desire to be special and the Oregon pledge loves position coach Junior Adams.
Arkansas: Omarion Robinson
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Robinson had one of the premier performances in Jacksonville at the Rivals Five-Star, vaulting up into the top 50 in the nation. The 6-foot,185-pound defensive back displayed a phenomenal ability to stay in phase with wideouts without getting handsy and grabby.
He was among the best at playing the ball in the air and knocking passes down consistently. Robinson projects at safety but has athleticism and movement skills to play corner if needed.
California: Jordon Davison
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Davison is the lone five-star in the California state rankings, which is rare to only have one, but Alabama cornerback commit Dijon Lee Jr. is pushing for that elite status as are others. So the top spot in the state is not safe.
The season and the all-star games will be huge for anyone including Davison, who performed great at the Rivals Five-Star but doesn’t play a premium position.
Colorado: Soren Shinofield
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
The state of Colorado is down a little bit on talent this recruiting cycle but Shinofield has a lot of ability and a lot of upside. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, the Utah commit is not maxed out physically yet and the Utes targeted him early, landed a commitment and he looks like a steal.
Connecticut: Will Black
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
With only one other player from Connecticut ranked in the Rivals250, Black has a stranglehold on No. 1 in the state ranking. Black’s outstanding physical and technical development over the last year has propelled him up the rankings.
Florida: DJ Pickett
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Pickett possesses some of the most rare measurable and athletic trait combinations we have scouted over multiple cycles. At a legitimate 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, bluebloods have courted him as a safety, cornerback and even wide receiver at different points.
The LSU commitment does have heavy competition for the top spot, with new five-stars in the state such as pass rusher Javion Hilson and wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, but neither brings the generational traits Pickett does at his own potential premium position should he get the nod at cornerback in college.
There is also still considerable room for physical and technical growth with Pickett as a senior, so any of those angles could potentially make the gap between him and No. 2 in Florida wider, if anything.
Georgia: Julian Lewis
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
The Peach State is always loaded and there are a trio of five-stars already embedded in the top 10 entering the season. Lewis holds the edge over a pair of five-star defensive tackles, Justus Terry and Elijah Griffin, who are not only jockeying over state rankings, but positional rankings, too. Heading into their senior seasons, shakeup seems possible with others like edge rusher Zayden Walker also a name worth monitoring.
Hawaii: Houston Kaahaaina-Torres
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Kaahaaina-Torres is a phenomenal interior offensive lineman and he proved that at the Rivals Camp Series in Southern California among many other stops. There is no questioning his ability when it comes to being the No. 1 prospect in Hawaii. But there are other elite linemen in the state led by Manamo’ui Muti.
Notre Dame linebacker commit Ko’o Kia might be really underrated, as well.
Illinois: Nathaniel Marshall
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
The chances are good that Marshall holds on to that top spot in the Illinois rankings. He’s a great prospect that has all the tools to be a future first-round pick. What keeps this from being “High” is there isn’t a huge ratings difference between him and the players just behind him.
Wide receiver Talyn Taylor is on the fringe of five-star discussion. Fellow defensive end Christopher Burgess is also a tremendous prospect and Charles Bass could make a senior evaluation rise.
Indiana: Mariyon Dye
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Dye is a classic strongside defensive end that should have a terrific career at Tennessee. He plays with good power and leverage but still has upside to his game. Still, this will be a battle down the stretch between him and recent riser Damien Shanklin.
Shanklin is a pass rushing specialist who is also heading to the SEC to play for LSU. The senior season will determine this battle.
Iowa: Thomas Meyer
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Meyer is on the shortlist for blue-chip prospects we don’t talk about enough. He’s a good athlete which makes him dangerous in the receiving game. We know that by going to Iowa he will learn to be an effective blocker as well. It’s very hard to see anyone challenging him for the top spot in the state in the 2025 cycle.
Kansas: Linkon Cure
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Cure has the potential to be the next superstar tight end that is a household name once he hits college. We won’t see him tested much during his high school season but he’s going to have a huge year.
Fellow tight end Da’Saahn Brame is the only prospect that could challenge him for the top spot in Kansas but in the end, Cure holds on.
Kentucky: Martels Carter Jr.
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
There is good talent across the board in Kentucky this cycle. However, Carter Jr. stands out above everyone else. He’s an ultra-athletic safety prospect that just consistently makes plays. That will happen again during his final year of high school and he’ll remain the top prospect in the state.
Louisiana: Harlem Berry
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Moving over to the all-purpose back position in this update, Berry is an electric playmaker, both with the ball in his hands and at the wideout position, which he showed in the 7-on-7 circuit and at the Rivals Five-Star, as he clocked a 40-yard dash in the 4.3s.
Running for more than 2,000 yards as a junior, Berry possesses both the skills and production that make him an elite prospect.
Maryland: Faheem Delane
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Delane has been the top-ranked prospect in Maryland for pretty much the entire 2025 cycle and there’s a good chance the Ohio State commit holds onto that ranking. The only reason he’s listed at “Medium” instead of “High” is because there are a few other prospects from Maryland ranked in the top 100.
Delane put on a show this offseason at multiple camps and 7-on-7 tournaments, and remains one of the top-ranked safeties in the nation.
Massachusetts: Hardy Watts
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
There isn’t another prospect in the Rivals250 from Massachusetts so odds are good Watts remains the top-ranked player in the state when the rankings are finalized in January. The Wisconsin commit’s versatile skill set should allow him to play multiple positions on the offensive front.
Michigan: Bryce Underwood
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Underwood is a lock to stay at the top of the Michigan rankings this entire cycle. He might be the best athlete in the country and is still challenging for the No. 1 overall spot in the Rivals250. Getting a live look at him this season will go a long way to determining if he moves up in the overall rankings but his spot is secure in the state.
Minnesota: Emmanuel Karmo
Chance he stays at No. 1: Low
Karmo has held this top spot in Minnesota for most of his cycle. However, the prospect with the most buzz in the state is defensive back Luke Emmerich. He’s coming off injury but is fully healthy now heading into his senior year. Emmerich is a name to watch nationally as a potential big riser like Koi Perich was last year.
Mississippi: Caleb Cunningham
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Cunningham has been at the top of the Mississippi state rankings for some time, but the race has tightened up significantly with the rise of four-star quarterback Deuce Knight. Both Cunningham and Knight play premium positions, and with Knight enjoying a stellar offseason, there is certainly momentum in his corner.
Top-100 running back Akylin Dear is another name to watch as senior evaluations get underway.
Missouri: Corey Simms
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
The unique thing here is that the race for top player in Missouri this cycle is all about the receivers. The other two challengers here are Nebraska commit Isaiah Mozee and uncommitted four-star Dejerrian Miller. Still, Simms likely holds on to the top spot because he’s the most complete receiver of the bunch.
Nebraska: Christian Jones
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Jones has been the runaway choice for best player in Nebraska all cycle long. That race has tightened with tight end Chase Loftin and defensive tackle Tyson Terry making things interesting. But Jones, a top-100 prospect, should stay in the top spot.
Nevada: Douglas Utu
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is absolutely loaded this year and its offensive line is the best in the country with a five-star and two high four-stars but it’s going to take a lot to surpass Utu.
The Tennessee commit is so solid along the offensive line whether at tackle or if he moves inside over the long term, he never loses reps and that position versatility in Knoxville and beyond is invaluable.
New Jersey: Quincy Porter
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Porter is phenomenally talented but he’ll face some major tests this season, which will be a good indicator of how well he’s developed. The Ohio State commit did not participate in any offseason camps or 7-on-7 tournaments so seeing him against some elite competition will weigh heavily on his ranking moving forward.
New York: Rowan Byrne
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Byrne remains the only four-star in the state of New York so he certainly has the inside track to remain the No. 1 prospect in the state. The road-grading guard is an important piece of Clemson’s recruiting class.
North Carolina: David Sanders Jr.
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Sanders Jr. has maintained a stranglehold on the top spot in the offensive tackle rankings, which has coincided with the top spot in North Carolina. Sanders has not been active this offseason, but faces several daunting challenges during his senior season at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day to maintain his standing.
Ohio: Tavien St. Clair
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Even though there are now three prospects rated as five-stars in Ohio it’s going to be virtually impossible to knock St. Clair off the top spot. He’s now the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250 and neither Trey McNutt or Carter Lowe will challenge for that throne. Both are great prospects but St. Clair has separated himself from almost all of his peers this cycle.
Oklahoma: Elijah Thomas
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
The Oklahoma commit is among the most productive playmakers in the region with 2,148 yards and 27 touchdowns in his last two seasons. He averages 19.4 yards per reception as well as 107.4 yards per game. He also impresses at 6-foot-1 with a 4.6 40-yard dash, a 32-inch vertical jump and a lightning quick shuttle time of 4.27, which would have been good for seventh in the 2024 NFL combine among wideouts.
Oregon: Baron Naone
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Naone is a very talented prospect and Washington has been one of the best programs to develop tight ends over the last many years. But there is a logjam of talented players at the top of the Oregon state rankings and none has significantly separated themselves at this point. Naone definitely has a shot but so do others.
Pennsylvania: Zahir Mathis
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Mathis is a borderline five-star prospect and there isn’t anyone else in the state who fits that description. The current Ohio State commit has been flirting with Penn State lately so his recruitment will be one to keep an eye on as the Early Signing Day gets closer.
South Carolina: Amare Adams
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
The race in South Carolina continues to tighten, which certainly leaves the door open for some shake-up come senior seasons this fall. Adams has been atop the state rankings for months, and Rivals250 cornerback Onis Konanbanny is someone we’re excited to evaluate this summer after turning heads throughout the offseason.
Four-star receiver Malik Clark, a Florida State verbal, has also come on strong with excellent testing numbers and could be poised to ascend as a senior. He’s someone we’re excited about.
Tennessee: Cameron Sparks
Chance he stays at No. 1: Low
The race for the top spot in Tennessee is definitely up for grabs after some major offseason shakeup. Sparks enters the year in the top spot and four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight is right on his heels after a strong performance at the Rivals Five-Star in June.
Rivals250 quarterback George MacIntyre is another player we’re excited to see as a senior and could challenge for the No. 1 spot. We’re also excited about Missouri commit Jamarion Morrow, Georgia commit Jaylan Morgan and LSU-bound CJ Jimcoily as possible movers.
Texas: Dakorien Moore
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
Widely regarded as the most talented skill prospect in the country, Moore brings elite playmaking and star potential to the table. The Oregon commit possesses elite traits at the wide receiver position with arguably the best hands of any prospect in the country. His polished route running and game-breaking potential make him a day-one ready talent.
The only prospect who could legitimately challenge for the top spot in the state is his own quarterback, five-star Keelon Russell.
Utah: Jerome Myles
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
There are some really talented offensive linemen in the state of Utah this recruiting cycle and seeing more of Aaron Dunn this recruiting cycle will be crucial but Myles might be too far ahead of the pack.
With Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M and others involved, Myles is emerging as one of the best receivers in the West with extraordinary playmaking skills.
Virginia: Gideon Davidson
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
It’s a deep year for talent in Virginia but Davidson is one of the state’s few high-end prospects this cycle. The Clemson running back commit has had a prolific high school career thus far and was very impressive at the Rivals Five-Star this summer.
Washington: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
Rainey-Sale has all the makings of a very talented linebacker from size and length to speed and playmaking ability so it would be a surprise if someone overtakes him at the top of the rankings. The state of Washington is also not heavily loaded with four-stars this cycle so Rainey-Sale has a great shot of staying No. 1.
Washington D.C.: Bryce Jenkins
Chance he stays at No. 1: Medium
So far the lone four-star in Washington D.C. this cycle, Jenkins committed to Maryland earlier this summer. The physically dominant prospect could play on either side of the line of scrimmage but Maryland expects him to at least begin his career as a defensive tackle.
Wisconsin: Owen Strebig
Chance he stays at No. 1: High
We’re interested to see how Strebig bounces back from the offseason. He took some lumps against elite pass rushers but has shown an ability to bounce back and keep working. He’s a tremendous prospect on the offensive line that will keep getting better. There is still a sizable gap between him and the other challengers in-state.