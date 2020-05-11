Over the last decade there has been an average of 4.3 wide receivers rated five-stars per class, but the class of 2021 only has one receiver currently rated five-stars. There are several receivers sitting just outside five-star status, and our analysts make the case for a few more candidates to add that final star.

MIKE FARRELL: Jacorey Brooks

Brooks will be a five-star by the end of the cycle with his size and downfield ability as well as that catch radius. He can elevate and win 50/50 ball battles and also separate and I have little doubt he’ll show us this season he’s taken the next step.

ADAM FRIEDMAN: Marvin Harrison

Harrison is a huge target on the outside for quarterbacks and he's proven to have reliable hands. His relationship with current teammate and fellow Ohio State commit Kyle McCord has produced outstanding results on the field and Buckeye fans should be very excited about what the two of them will bring to Columbus. As a bigger receiver, Harrison will truly separate himself from some of the other receivers in this class if he can improve his short-area quickness and explosiveness. It's already really difficult for defensive backs to cover him in space, but if he takes the next steps in his development in those two areas, he should end up as a five-star at the end of this recruiting cycle.

ADAM GORNEY: Troy Franklin

When I see Franklin in action, he reminds me of Tee Higgins or any number of bouncy, athletic receivers over the years that ultimately were five-star prospects. The Northern California receiver has the ability to stretch the field, win 50-50 balls or take short passes and outrun defenders to the end zone.

He has a lot of great qualities of five-star receivers and the more we see him against national competition, the more he has a chance to move up the rankings. Franklin will have to add some weight, but that will happen at the college level and if he retains his speed and playmaking ability, then he has star potential. Everything is in place for Franklin to be in the five-star conversation from hands to route running to athleticism to playmaking ability. I like his chances.

JOSH HELMHOLDT: Lorenzo Styles

Styles is a tremendous receiver with NFL bloodlines. He runs great routes, is a great athlete and is tough as nails, but if he is going to reach five-star status I think it will be as a cornerback. Styles has not played on the defensive side of the football as long or as often as he has played on offense, but that is not unusual. The best athletes always play offense coming up in little league and high school.

What I have seen from the Notre Dame commit at cornerback, though, suggests his highest upside is on defense. His size and skill set are more unique at cornerback than at wide receiver. Styles is going to be an impact player no matter which position he plays in college, but if we are talking five-star status it would involve defense.

SAM SPIEGELMAN: Quaydarius Davis