TrojanSports - Rivals100 4-star WR Quay Davis discusses the strength of his USC commitment

DALLAS, Texas -- Quaydarius Davis hasn't said much publicly since he committed to USC back on May 1, but the Rivals100 wide receiver says that's just his style.

So where does his Trojans commitment stand now almost six months later?

"It still stands the same way. It's just [I'm not out there] a lot. I've barely been on social media. I've probably been on social media probably like 10, 5 minutes. It is what it is, so we still great right now," Davis told TrojanSports.com after wrapping up his practice Wednesday night at Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas.

Ranked the No. 25 overall prospect in this 2021 recruiting class, Davis is the highest-rated commit in a Trojans class that ranks No. 4 nationally. Given that he wasn't able to tour USC's campus during his recruitment due to the pandemic, that he has already decommitted twice before from SMU and Texas, and also that there has been so little heard from such a high-profile commit since he picked the Trojans, fans have been looking for any reinforcement that the talented Lone Star State standout is going to end up in Los Angeles in the end.

So we asked him directly -- what is the percentage chance he is a Trojan after signing day?

(Watch our full video interview and highlights from Davis' practice Wednesday below!)