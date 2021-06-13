Rivals100 CB Earl Little Jr. and his father detail 'excellent' USC visit

Four-star Rivals100 cornerback Earl Little Jr. and his father had taken a trip out to Los Angeles a few years ago, so seeing the city wasn't in itself going to surprise the Florida standout or his family in any way during his USC official visit this weekend.

But seeing the Trojans program up close, listening to the presentations about the academic opportunities, the pitch on Name, Image, Likeness upside, and spending time with the coaching staff -- especially associated head coach/CBs coach Donte Williams -- left quite an impression on Little and his family.

"Everything about the trip was perfect. It was excellent," Earl Little Sr. told TrojanSports.com Sunday. "They did a wonderful job recruiting Earl before we even came out here. It was even better to come out here and see the campus and meet with Donte and get with all the other coaches. It was just a great trip. Everything stood out -- from the academics, of course, it's a great school, all the way up to the Name, Image and Likeness and what they showed us in the presentation. That was an excellent presentation. So everything stood out."

Earl Jr. was asked if the trip changed anything about where USC stands in his recruitment ...

"Yeah, it definitely did because that's my first time going to the school. In a good way, because I loved what I saw," he said. "I didn't know really what to expect going to the school, but I knew what to expect coming to Cali. Me coming out here and seeing what they have to offer, they're definitely going to get more attention from me. It's definitely a school I'll be considering, for real, for real."