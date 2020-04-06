It seems like every day USC lands on the short list for another top 2021 prospect.

That continued Monday with 4-star Rivals100 wide receiver Troy Franklin and a pair of 4-star cornerbacks from the Lone Star State -- Latrell McCutchin (Austin, Texas) and Deuce Harmon (Denton, Texas).

Both coveted corners put out their top 10 lists with the Trojans making the cut.

In the case of McCutchin -- the No. 5-ranked CB and No. 64 overall prospect in the class from Lyndon B. Johnson -- he tweeted out a who's who of college football's biggest brand names, including the Trojans along with Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Virginia Tech.