A pair of 2021 4-star cornerbacks from Texas put USC on their top 10 lists
It seems like every day USC lands on the short list for another top 2021 prospect.
That continued Monday with 4-star Rivals100 wide receiver Troy Franklin and a pair of 4-star cornerbacks from the Lone Star State -- Latrell McCutchin (Austin, Texas) and Deuce Harmon (Denton, Texas).
Both coveted corners put out their top 10 lists with the Trojans making the cut.
In the case of McCutchin -- the No. 5-ranked CB and No. 64 overall prospect in the class from Lyndon B. Johnson -- he tweeted out a who's who of college football's biggest brand names, including the Trojans along with Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Virginia Tech.
#AGTG #WTMMIMI Top 10🦹🏾♂️🖤 .... Where will I end up?👀— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️ (@bil_trell) April 7, 2020
Edit by : @Hayesfawcett3 🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/DJ5xSqiNHc
McCutchin was committed to Alabama from last June through March 1 before re-opening his recruitment. The Trojans just offered him last week, so they would seem to have a lot of work to do moving forward in his recruitment.
Meanwhile, Harmon (Guyer HS), who has more than 20 offers so far, put out a top 10 of USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, SMU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and TCU.
The Trojans offered Harmon back on Feb. 26.
🤔............................................#TopTen pic.twitter.com/GRrewgZIFE— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) April 6, 2020
Perhaps the main subplot of this recruiting cycle for USC is the impact that new cornerbacks coach and ace recruiter Donte Williams can make, and he has not hesitated to pursue the top players at the position nationally.