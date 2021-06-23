Rivals100 DL Chris McClellan talks USC experience, upcoming visits and more

TULSA, Okla. -- Rivals100 defensive lineman Chris McClellan isn't close to making any decisions in his recruitment, but as one of the fastest-rising prospects in this 2022 class with more than 30 offers and interest from coast to coast he has had to make some tough choices on how to use his five official visits.

That USC got one of his first two is a strong sign for where the Trojans stand overall with the Owasso, Okla., standout.

And more importantly, that visit to Los Angeles went very well last weekend.

"It was awesome getting to finally meet the coaches and meet the staff and see who's been recruiting me these past couple months, but also getting to see the city of L.A. and how incorporated USC football is even though L.A. is its own deal and its own city. Getting to see that was awesome," McClellan said Wednesday as TrojanSports.com visited him in Tulsa.

"... I kind of went in there with a clear mind, but it was better than anything I could have thought of."