Matayo Uiagalelei has been open about the schools he's focused on most in the process. USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the programs that still have most of his attention at this stage, and the top-35 senior has continued to take visits to those schools throughout the summer and fall hoping to find out as much as he can before eventually coming to a decision.

The Ducks and Buckeyes both had him on campus for game day visits earlier this season, and Saturday it was USC's turn to get the four-star prospect on its sideline. After watching his brother DJ and Clemson lock up a win over NC State in a top-10 matchup on Saturday, Uiagalelei made his way to the Coliseum to get a look at the Trojans in person.

The 6-foot-6 edge rusher has been able to get to know the new staff at USC since Lincoln Riley's arrival, and he has been on campus several times already in the process. Still, having an opportunity to see the coaches and players in action will always provide even more insight as he pushes ahead in his recruitment.

Getting out to see USC play was just the latest step forward in a process that doesn't yet have a determined end point. Uiagalelei likes all the schools involved, and he doesn't feel like there is a bad option on the table — Alabama is another program that has been involved — so he was continued to watch the teams in pursuit of him throughout the season to figure out if any one of them jumps out as the right option.

“Everything has been crazy,” he said. “That’s kind of what I expected. College football is always crazy. I’m just seeing different things. I still have no clue where I want to go yet, and I’m not saying that just to say that. I really don’t. But, I’m thankful for all the opportunities that I have.”

Getting to experience the game-day atmospheres at Ohio State, Oregon and USC does provide him with some valuable insight. Recruits tend to watch things differently than the average college football fan, and Uiagalelei has kept a close watch on the defenses and edge rushers during his various stops this season.

Those experiences, however, have not necessarily brought him any closer to a decision.

"Just the way the players are positioned, what kind of technique they have," he said of what he looks for when watching games. "It’s hard, because a player like Chase Young. He went to Ohio [State], but I feel like he could have gone almost anywhere. The work ethic he has, I think he would have been pretty good anywhere.”

Uiagalelei has liked what he's seen from the USC defense up to this point, and he feels like there is a good sample size to pull from now that the staff has been able to go through a handful of games while remaining undefeated.