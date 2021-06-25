Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Top five defensive linemen

ATLANTA - The 2021 Rivals Five-Star Challenge drew in some of the best prospects from around the country on one field. In particular, there was a star-studded collection of running backs on hand, including MVP Christen Miller, a Rivals250 defensive tackle from nearby Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School. Here were the top five players at the position from the Five-Star Challenge.

1. CHRISTEN MILLER

Christen Miller

The DL MVP impressed right off the bat with his blend of size and speed. At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Miller has some twitch in his get-off. He plays downhill with force and a suddenness to him. The Peach State standout quickly shed blockers and flashed physically. USC and Ohio State are top teams in the race.

2. MARIO EUGENIO

Mario Eugenio (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Just as he did at RCS Miami, Eugenio made another compelling case for MVP honors in Atlanta. The newest member of the updated Rivals250 was in top form. He saw action playing off the edge and inside, where he was certainly impressive. Eugenio showcased a handful of new moves in his pass-rush arsenal and was explosive off the line and around the edge. An Iowa State official visit impressed Eugenio, and Michigan is also a serious contender.

3. QUENCY WIGGINS

Quency Wiggins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wiggins has been enjoying his first full offseason as a defensive lineman and capped it with another strong showing at the Five-Star Challenge. The Rivals100 defensive end from Baton Rouge has a special blend of size (6-foot-6, 265 pounds), power and athleticism to win with finesse or force. Wiggins consistently forced pressure off the edge and collapsed the pocket with ease. LSU and Alabama both covet him and he'll see both schools a second time before the month is over.

4. ANTAVIOUS WOODY

Antavious Woody

Woody was excellent at shedding blockers and playing low and navigating through interior lineman. The Alabama four-star is garnering looks both defensively and offensively by schools. He was equally as successful rushing off the edge, showcasing some impressive counter moves and explosiveness off the line. He's really athletic for his size (6-foot-3, 290 pounds), which is why Florida State, Auburn and Georgia all like him.

5. MYKEL WILLIAMS

Mykiel Williams (AP Images)