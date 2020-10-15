JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Branden Jennings, a 4-star linebacker and Rivals100 prospect, decommitted from Florida State on Monday to reevaluate his future plans, and he says he's ready to announce a new commitment on Friday.

USC has been one of the schools pushing for Jennings for a while, even through his Seminoles commitment.

Jennings wasn't dropping any hints Thursday, other than to say he believes his mind is set at this point.

"I'm pretty at peace. I feel pretty great and confident about my decision that I'm going to make tomorrow," he told TrojanSports.com.

USC, South Carolina, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland and Clemson have been the schools in most contact with him, in addition to Florida State, and the Rivals FutureCast predictions peg the Wolverines as the heavy favorite.