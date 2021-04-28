Rivals100 OL TJ Shanahan has a long list of suitors
DORAL, Fla. — TJ Shanahan is ready to hit the road.The Rivals100 offensive lineman out of Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek punched his ticket to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this June. That’s just ano...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news