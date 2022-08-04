 TrojanSports - Rivals100 OT DeAndre Carter recaps latest USC visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-04 10:27:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 OT DeAndre Carter recaps latest USC visit

Four-star Santa Ana-Mater Dei offensive tackle DeAndre Carter has made multiple trips to USC already this offseason.
Four-star Santa Ana-Mater Dei offensive tackle DeAndre Carter has made multiple trips to USC already this offseason.
Matt Moreno • TrojanSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

DeAndre Carter is one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class, and USC already has it sights set on eventually landing the Rivals100 prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. The four-star prospect, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds, has made multiple visits out to USC’s campus already this year, and his latest trip came last week as he took an unofficial visit for the Trojans pool party recruiting event.

Click the image to activate the FREE TRIAL through August.
Click the image to activate the FREE TRIAL through August.

Carter and fellow four-star Mater Dei offensive lineman, Brandon Baker, have been approaching the process together. So, after practicing together in preparation for their own season, the duo made its way up to Los Angeles to meet with Lincoln Riley and his staff once again as they both continue to build a bond with USC’s coaches.

“It was good, we went right after practice so we rushed up there,” Carter said. “We got together with the coaches, and me and Baker were pretty much together the whole time. We were chatting it up with all the coaches and just hanging out.

“... It was good spending time with the coaches just bonding and getting to know each other better.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}