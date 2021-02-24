Rivals100 RB Branson Robinson says USC is 'definitely top 5' after offer
USC extended its 2022 running back search all the way to Mississippi to offer elite 4-star Rivals100 prospect Branson Robinson (Germantown HS/Madison, Miss.), who was one of the biggest upward move...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news