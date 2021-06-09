Rivals100 RB Gavin Sawchuk says USC has come on strong in his recruitment

Four schools have risen to the top of Gavin Sawchuk's recruitment, and the four-star Rivals100 running back from Colorado acknowledges that for a time there USC was trailing the others.

But a lot has changed the last few months. Starting with a self-guided tour he took to campus in March, Sawchuk says he's learned a lot more about USC as a university, gained a true feel for the campus and all the while continued building a relationship from afar with the coaching staff.

His official visit last weekend was the final missing piece as he got to be around the coaches in person for the first time and see the full expanse of the football facilities.

All told, the Trojans have made a nice surge in his recruitment and are firmly in contention along with Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State, but Sawchuk still has official visits planned to each of those other programs this month so USC will need to continue recruiting him hard.

"It definitely helped them. I'm not too ready to make a decision yet, but they're definitely in the consideration still. I had a lot of fun out there, there was a lot of good stuff, they met a lot of the stuff I was looking for -- definitely checking the requirements," Sawchuk told TrojanSports.com in an in-depth interview about his USC experience. "They're definitely up there in the race, but I've still got some more places to go to and things could change with these visits so I'm really just looking forward to finishing these visits and being able to compare everything and put all my trips together and see which one I like the most. ...