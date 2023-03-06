Four-star Rivals100 running back Jason Brown is currently the top-ranked player from Washington, and USC is among the schools battling for his commitment already. Brown made the trip to California over the weekend with his FSP 7-on-7 team to take part in the Sup7r 7-on-7 tournament down in Orange County.

Since he made his way down to the Southland from Seattle, Brown decided it would be best to get his family on campus at USC before leaving back home. So, the Trojans will get their opportunity to host the 87th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class for a visit Monday.

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald has played a pivotal role in the program become a top contender for the 5-foot-10 recruit, and that relationship has continued to play a big part in the overall process.

Monday's visit will give Brown an opportunity to meet more members of the staff to continue building his relationships with them as well.

"Our conversations have been really good, really consistent," Brown said. "Just getting a better feel for who they are as people. Yeah, they're a new staff at USC but I've known the people there for a while. Since my freshman year we've been in conversation. Built a really good relationship with me and my family so far, so I'm really excited to get out there and see what they have to offer."