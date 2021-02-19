Rivals100 safety Kamari Ramsey discusses his relationship with USC's staff
The USC coaching staff has made the slogan of “Take Back the West” a priority in the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes, which continues with the Trojans heavily pursuing local 4-star safety Kamari R...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news