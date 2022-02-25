Rivals100 safety Peyton Bowen remaining open-minded on USC
LAS VEGAS -- Rivals100 safety Peyton Bowen committed to Notre Dame back on Jan. 1, after the coaching change there, so it will take a lot to pull him away from the Fighting Irish at this point.But ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news