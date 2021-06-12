Rivals100 safety Zion Branch talks Ohio State, USC unofficial and more
Rivals100 safety Zion Branch has had a busy start to June so far, with an official visit to Ohio State, an unofficial visit to USC, a cross-country flight to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the Under Armour Future 50 camp this weekend and more visits lined up when he gets home.
Speaking to Rivals' Woody Wommack on Saturday at the Future 50, Branch emphasized that he's keeping an open mind heading into each of his visits and meetings with coaches as he considers his top contenders.
He has an official visit to Oklahoma this coming weekend and then his official visit at USC the last weekend of June, and in November he'll check out Clemson and Alabama.
"Distance isn't really a factor. It's wherever we feel comfortable as a family. East Coast or West Coast, it doesn't matter. We're going to visit down south. The same thing, it doesn't matter really -- just the program where I feel most comfortable at and really a family away from my real family," Branch told Rivals. "Wherever I feel comfortable like that ... is wherever I'm going to go. Distance isn't really a factor."
