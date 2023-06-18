Rivals100 WR Ryan Pellum breaks down his USC official visit and what's next
USC had three of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the country on campus this weekend, including local Rivals100 standout Ryan Pellum.
Pellum, the No. 56-ranked overall prospect in this 2024 recruiting class, is deciding between USC and Oregon and the Trojans got the first chance to make a final impression before he closes the month with his official visit to Eugene, Oregon, next weekend.
"The main takeaway, it was the hospitality that they showed to me and showed me that it's really a family up there and I could really build myself up there," Pellum told TrojanSports.com on Sunday evening.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news