USC had three of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the country on campus this weekend, including local Rivals100 standout Ryan Pellum.

Pellum, the No. 56-ranked overall prospect in this 2024 recruiting class, is deciding between USC and Oregon and the Trojans got the first chance to make a final impression before he closes the month with his official visit to Eugene, Oregon, next weekend.

"The main takeaway, it was the hospitality that they showed to me and showed me that it's really a family up there and I could really build myself up there," Pellum told TrojanSports.com on Sunday evening.







