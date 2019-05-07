Rivals100 WR Troy Omeire recaps spring game visits, potential officials
Troy Omeire has frequented the in-state campuses the past few months. Not much has changed after taking in the spring games in both Austin and Aggieland, for which he gave rave reviews.While signs ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news