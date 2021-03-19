With no junior season this past fall and a lot of uncertainty surrounding playing this spring, Rivals250 linebacker Moses Walker has been working through his recruitment. Now the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus star has five finalists and a decision timeline.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

LSU- "I feel like their former players really make it," Walker said. "You can tell they're building their program to compete and help build up their players."

Penn State- "It's a linebacker school and I fell like they can help me better myself at my position and get me to the next level," he said. "I really like how they've been talking to me a lot. Coach Smith and I chat it up and are getting to know each other as people with all the football stuff aside. I was going to go over there last weekend to check it out but I didn't get to."

Rutgers- "They're making the cut for me because they've shown me what they can do for me after football," said Walker. "They can help build me as a man and I like that about them. On top of that, I also feel like they can help me get to the next level."

Texas A&M- "I like the connection that I have with the coaching staff," he said. "I have a few people out there that I know too."

USC- "They're a big linebacker school too and they can definitely help me be a better linebacker and get to the next level," Walker said. "I've been talking to their linebackers coach and I really think he could help me better myself."

On his next steps- "The only schools that I've visited are Rutgers and Maryland," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting my visits to these schools scheduled. I might commit sometime in August or earlier this summer."

RIVALS' REACTION...