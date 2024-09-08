The Trojans, led by area recruiter Eric Henderson, offered Jackson back in May after schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Florida had all become involved.

Four-star prospect Ty Jackson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) committed to USC this weekend giving the Trojans a key piece to its defensive class. The 2025 prospect from Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee, Florida has a long list of options, but USC is one of the programs that jumped in latest among that group.

USC has been focused on targeting linebackers throughout the current recruiting cycle, and different names have emerged as possible additions for the Trojans at different times. One of the newer names to emerge on the list this summer made the call in favor of Lincoln Riley's program Sunday following a weekend official visit.

The No. 16-ranked outside linebacker took several visits in the spring in summer with Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Penn State all having him on campus during that time. Florida State had been set to get him on campus for a visit later this season, but the Trojans brought him in for this weekend's matchup against Utah State pushing him to make a decision.

Jackson is now the 19th commitment in USC's 13th-ranked 2025 recruiting class (Rivals) and is the 14th prospect to join the Trojans in this cycle who is rated as a four-star or above.

The Southeast has become a key recruiting area for the Trojans in the class, and Jackson is the eighth commitment from the region but the first from Florida.

He joins Georgia native Jadon Perlotte and in-state hybrid athlete Matai Tagoa'i as the third linebacker prospect to commit to the Trojans in the class.

The new USC pledge has been highly productive throughout his high school career and has collected over 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons entering his senior year.

In 2023, the two-way start who also plays receiver, came up with 135 tackles to go with 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions.