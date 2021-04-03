Rivals250 offensive lineman Dayne Shor is still coming back from a shoulder injury but it doesn’t seem to have deterred some of the nation’s top programs. The Alpharetta (Ga.) Kings Ridge Christian stand out has four official visits locked in with one more in the works and a slew of unofficial visits on his mind.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“These four schools have kept up their consistency of communicating with me while I’ve been injured,” Shor said.A” lot of schools have backed out a little bit but these schools have not slowed down at all. That’s one of the other reasons I really like these schools.” Oregon- Official visit June 4-6- “I’m talking coach Mirabal, coach Cristobal, and Sam Popper a lot,” he said. “Those are the main guys I'm talking to from Oregon. One of the things I really like about Oregon is they run in an offensive line environment. Coach Cristobal is a big offensive line guy. Coach Mirabel being the guy himself. He's a really good offensive line coach. They're really good people and I really like talking to them. Coach Cristobal actually has family from Alpharetta, where I'm from, so he's very familiar with everything over here. I like the university as well.”

USC- Official visit Jun 11-13- “One of the things about USC, when you look at the coaching staff, all of them are from the south, just like me,” said Shor. “I’ve talked to a lot of guys from USC. I hear from guys on the defensive side of the ball and even the special teams coordinator. That was kind of unique for me, hearing from everybody and that they're all onboard with me. Being able to meet everybody in that environment up here was huge for me. I like coach McGuire. He's a really good guy and his offensive line knowledge is incredible. I talk to coach Stevens a lot and he's a good guy as well.”

Oklahoma- Official visit June 18-20- “I love coach Lincoln Riley,” he said. “What stuck out to me with him was, I did a virtual tour back in November and he was at his daughter's softball game and he took the time to talk to me. That meant a lot and it just shows what he's like. He's a real guy. Coach Bedenbaugh has a proven track record of getting guys to the league. My favorite offensive lineman is Lane Johnson and he came from Oklahoma. I really like the university and people as well.”

Alabama- Official visit June 25-27- “My main thing with Alabama is that coach Marrone just came out of the NFL as a head coach,” Shor said. “He has tons of NFL experience. He knows what the NFL wants in offensive linemen. Every phone call I've had with coach Marrone has been at least 30 minutes. I call him about two times a week and we text. A lot of coaches don't take the time to talk to you that long and that's a big thing for me. They've been doing a really good job keeping up with the Zoom meetings. The last one I had with them was with the Dean of the Engineering School. He was a really good guy. I've had talks with Nick Saban. Him being the legend himself, it's hard to back down from him.”

On his fifth official visit- “I’m debating between Louisville, Texas A&M, and Tennessee for my last official visit,” he said. “I’m going to talk to my family about this last visit. I still have time to decide. Before June starts up I'll probably have a good idea about where I want to take my last official visit. I'll definitely be seeing these three schools for an official visit or unofficial visit.” Louisville- “I really like coach Bicknell,” said Shor. “He came from Auburn. He was recruiting me really hard there and I have a really good relationship with him. I haven't gotten to meet coach Satterfield just yet but I've had a couple Zoom meetings with Louisville so far and I've liked what I've seen.”

Texas A&M- “I really like coach Henson,” he said. “He's a really good guy. One of the things that sticks out to me with Texas A&M is, when I had a virtual tour with them I heard a lot about the Aggie Network. That kind of stuck out to me. Their engineering program is unbelievable. They're going to have the biggest indoor facility here pretty soon. I coach coach Fisher has been getting that set up. The housing they have for their athletes is unbelievable.”

Tennessee- “Ever since the new staff came in at Tennessee, they've been recruiting me really hard,” Shor said. “Last week I had a Zoom meeting with all their offensive staff. They're great guys. I liked coach Elarbee. I talk to him or text him every day. I talk to coach Heupel a lot too. I really liked them and they have some good people up there.”

One where he’ll take unofficial visits- “I’m probably going to go see South Carolina, Georgia, Florida State, and Florida,” he said. “I might go to Miami but I'm sure if we'll get all the way down there. Those are the schools I'm thinking about unofficial visits for right now.”

RIVALS' REACTION...