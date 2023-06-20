Going into an official visit last weekend, USC was viewed by some as on the outside looking in for blue-chip center recruit Jason Zandamela. It turned out to be untrue, to the point the Trojans were actually trending ahead of the visit, per the rising-senior himself. He ended the process with a verbal commitment to the Trojans in front of USC legends while in Los Angeles before going public with his pick on Tuesday afternoon. Picking Lincoln Riley's program over Oklahoma, Florida State and others, the four-star Mozambique native by way of Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International said USC had too much to offer to pass up. “USC has elite football, elite academics, it’s just a phenomenal program,” Zandamela told Rivals. “I feel like I’ll be a great fit there. No school gives the amount of resources USC does, with the connections and life after football. "It’s just the place I wanted to be."

Zandamela was able to inform a crowd, at the Coliseum no less, of his intentions on playing for USC. The front-facing panel included many former greats, even Ronnie Lott. Zach Banner, Shaun Cody and others were also front and center for the news to be delivered. "The idea was for me to commit Sunday, when I was about to leave," he said. "But I was like, ‘you know what? Let me let them know in front of everybody.’ I gave a little speech, thanked the whole staff. They were fired up, they were really fired up." Riley was informed even before that, as the Trojans grasp on this recruitment was actually weeks, if not months in the making. "I knew after my unofficial (in April) that I was probably going to go to USC," Zandamela, who traveled to town with his host family and position coach, said. "The official visit just showed them why I love the place so much."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhbiB1bmZvcmdldHRhYmxlIG9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0LCBS aXZhbHMyNTAgT0wgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXNv blphbmRhbWVsYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFzb25aYW5kYW1l bGE8L2E+IGlzIHJlYWR5IHRvIGdvIHB1YmxpYyB3aXRoIGhpcyBjb21taXRt ZW50IHRvIFVTQy4gSGUgYnJlYWtzIGl0IGFsbCBkb3duIHdpdGggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gaGVyZTo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v a0Z1QWhXV285NSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tGdUFoV1dvOTU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MRHVOaEJYQ2FxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v TER1TmhCWENhcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2huIEdhcmNpYSwgSnIuIChA Sm9obkdhcmNpYV9KcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K b2huR2FyY2lhX0pyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcxMjMzMzI5NjE2NjMzODU3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==