Rivals250 OL Jason Zandamela talks USC Trojans commitment
Going into an official visit last weekend, USC was viewed by some as on the outside looking in for blue-chip center recruit Jason Zandamela.
It turned out to be untrue, to the point the Trojans were actually trending ahead of the visit, per the rising-senior himself. He ended the process with a verbal commitment to the Trojans in front of USC legends while in Los Angeles before going public with his pick on Tuesday afternoon.
Picking Lincoln Riley's program over Oklahoma, Florida State and others, the four-star Mozambique native by way of Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International said USC had too much to offer to pass up.
“USC has elite football, elite academics, it’s just a phenomenal program,” Zandamela told Rivals. “I feel like I’ll be a great fit there. No school gives the amount of resources USC does, with the connections and life after football.
"It’s just the place I wanted to be."
Zandamela was able to inform a crowd, at the Coliseum no less, of his intentions on playing for USC. The front-facing panel included many former greats, even Ronnie Lott. Zach Banner, Shaun Cody and others were also front and center for the news to be delivered.
"The idea was for me to commit Sunday, when I was about to leave," he said. "But I was like, ‘you know what? Let me let them know in front of everybody.’ I gave a little speech, thanked the whole staff. They were fired up, they were really fired up."
Riley was informed even before that, as the Trojans grasp on this recruitment was actually weeks, if not months in the making.
"I knew after my unofficial (in April) that I was probably going to go to USC," Zandamela, who traveled to town with his host family and position coach, said. "The official visit just showed them why I love the place so much."
Zandamela becomes the fourth Rivals250 commitment on USC's current 2024 list. The top 20 class is also looking strong on the offensive line, as the international recruit joins Manasse Itete and Hayden Treter among those already on board up front.
The newest Trojan sees a modern fit at the next level.
"I fit their offense very well because their playbook is very similar to ours," Zandamela said. "They have a lot of athletic back-blocks and pulling. I envision myself getting stronger, putting on weight and getting into the rotation. And if not, to just keep working."
Planning on enrolling early in L.A., the new goal is to help build the class and help the program take its next step thereafter.
"The USC Trojans are gonna win a lot of national championships with this class," Zandamela said.