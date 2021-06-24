Rivals250 OL Neto Umeozulu details USC official visit, where things stand
ALLEN, Texas -- Four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu doesn't say a whole lot about his recruitment, and he notes that he's very selective in who associates with in general, which extends to how he evaluates coaching staffs and potential schools.
So the good news for USC is that Umeozulu left his Trojans official visit last weekend feeling very strongly about his connection with the coaching staff and the vibe he got from the experience.
"Just the family atmosphere -- they're very family-oriented. The staff keeps it real, I rock with all the coaches, players. Just the chemistry is good out there," Umeozulu told TrojanSports.com on Thursday morning after a workout with his Allen (Texas) HS team.
Umeozulu, who stands an impressive 6-foot-5, 295 pounds and is ranked the No. 5 OG and No. 145 overall national prospect, expounded on his main takeaways from the official visit last weekend.
"Just the network. I didn't realize how big it was out there -- the network is huge and it's a good program," he said. "Probably just L.A. I mean, the campus was nice, but L.A. was a good place to be -- nice vibes. They kept telling me that I'd fit right in, but at first I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to like it.' I kind of came in there with an open mind, but I didn't really know what to expect at the same time. So when I went out there it was all cool, met my expectations and it was just a great vibe. We went to Melrose Ave., we went to the pier in Santa Monica, went to dinner out there. It was just cool."
