Rivals250 OL Neto Umeozulu details USC official visit, where things stand

ALLEN, Texas -- Four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu doesn't say a whole lot about his recruitment, and he notes that he's very selective in who associates with in general, which extends to how he evaluates coaching staffs and potential schools.

So the good news for USC is that Umeozulu left his Trojans official visit last weekend feeling very strongly about his connection with the coaching staff and the vibe he got from the experience.

"Just the family atmosphere -- they're very family-oriented. The staff keeps it real, I rock with all the coaches, players. Just the chemistry is good out there," Umeozulu told TrojanSports.com on Thursday morning after a workout with his Allen (Texas) HS team.

