Rivals250 OL target Addison Nichols recaps USC official visit

Rivals250 offensive lineman Addison Nichols has had a busy month with official visits to Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC, along with unofficial visits to North Carolina and Virginia.

And a day after arriving back from Los Angeles to his home state of Georgia, he was back in the airport again Monday heading out for a beach vacation. But first, the priority OL target took a few minutes to speak with TrojanSports.com about his USC experience and where things stand overall now.

"It was a great visit, being able to meet all the people, meet the players, get a feel for the place and atmosphere. I learned a lot and was really impressed with the program, the people, the atmosphere, the family culture, the tradition -- it's all really impressive," Nichols said.

"I was probably most surprised with the people and culture of the team. I'd known the [emphasis on the] Trojan Family, blah, blah, blah, but it was way more serious than I really thought it was and I was really impressed by that, along with the program. I feel like they have a lot of great things coming up ahead of them, especially with Coach McGuire coming in."