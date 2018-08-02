Trevor Keegan is considered to be one of the very best offensive linemen in the class of 2019. He's also the top rated prospect in the state of Illinois according to Rivals.com

Those rankings usually coincide with some impressive scholarship offers. Keegan has those. In fact, he already has a list of top schools.

"My top schools right now are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State," Keegan told TrojanSports.com when asked about his recruitment.

USC's coaches aren't intimidated by his top list. Clay Helton extended a scholarship offer to Keegan on August 1 and apparently captured his attention.

"It's a good possibility," Keegan said when asked if USC could make his next list of top schools.

Keegan doesn't know when he wants to release another list, so there seems to be time for the Trojans to play catch up.

In fact, there might not be much catching up to do. Keegan says he's been in contact with USC for about six months now. And when it comes to the specific coach recruiting Keegan, Tim Drevno, those two knew each other back when Drevno was saying Go Blue instead of Fight On.

"He's been recruiting me since my sophomore year," Keegan said.

When asked what it means to finally have a scholarship offer from USC, Keegan admitted that it means a lot.

"It's awesome," Keegan said. "USC is such a historic program. They're always in the top 25 every single year and they're always a great team. They always make it to the bowl games which is very important for me. I want to win."

He hopes to experience that USC football tradition first hand.

"I'm trying to, that's the plan, yeah," Keegan said when asked if he wants to visit USC before he makes a commitment.

When asked if his visit to USC would be an official, Keegan says "that's the plan, I don't know for sure."

Keegan says he isn't completely sure he'll visit USC. If he does, he hopes to visit for a game or sometime after the football season. At this point, Keegan hasn't set any campus visits. He's also unsure if he'll sign in December or February.