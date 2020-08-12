TrojanSports - Rivals250 RB Brandon Campbell to sit out his senior season

There will be high school football in Texas this fall, but one notable player will not be a part of it.

Brandon Campbell, a Rivals250 running back that committed to USC this spring, will sit out his senior season, he told Rivals.

Campbell is the nation's No. 8-ranked back in the 2021 class and transferred from Katy Taylor to Pearland High School midway through his junior year. Campbell transferred to Katy High School at the beginning of the offseason and was expected to be a key cog for one of the state's most talent-laden squads.

Instead, Campbell will sit out to allow his body to get fully healthy before enrolling at USC in January.

"This decision was one of the toughest decisions for me because obviously, the competitor in me wants to go out there and be with the guys on Friday nights," Campbell told Rivals. "Also, along with this being my last high school season, I definitely want to try and attempt to make one more state championship run. It hurts a lot knowing I will not have that chance anymore, but I am more excited knowing in a couple months I will be a collegiate student-athlete like I’ve always dreamed of so I’m very optimistic about my future and blessed knowing this isn’t the end for me.

"At the end of the day, people may see this as being selfish on my part but everyone will still have something to say no matter what my decision is ... you have to do what’s best for you and your family at the end of the day and that's what was the biggest thing for me was."