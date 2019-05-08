News More News
Rivals250 RB Seth McGowan is down to four

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

One of the nation's top running backs is down to four.Seth McGowan has settled on Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC and Georgia, a grueling process of elimination that took and quite a bit of research. The ...

