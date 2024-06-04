Four-star Rivals250 tight end Nick Townsend was intrigued and curious about USC heading into his official visit over the weekend, but he admits he didn't really know what to expect.

USC is the furthest school from home among the contenders in his recruitment -- with Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas being the others for the standout from Houston, Texas -- but the Trojans gave him plenty to think about after an impactful experience on campus with his family.

"It was crazy. I didn't expect it to be like that. It wasn't something I expected. I thought it was going to be something completely different," Townsend told TrojanSports.com "Everything was so close together. The coaches [are] cool, players cool, the players living good out there. ... It's very unique there. It's LA. It's a very cool place."

The question is, was the visit enough to make USC a real contender in his recruitment and not just a curiosity?