Rivals250 Update: Ten prospects who could rise with a big June

Landon Duckworth

Through camps, Elite 11, the Rivals Five-Star, OT7 finals and so much more, June is going to be a massive evaluation period. Rivals just released its new rankings and many more changes could be coming. Here are 10 prospects who can move up through a big June. NEW 2026 RIVALS250: Ranking | Biggest storylines

Duckworth is already ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the class and one notch from five-star status but we’re going to see him at two massive events in June and that could determine whether he’ll become a five-star quarterback or not. The Jackson, Ala., standout, who is highest on Ole Miss but has Auburn, South Carolina and others after him, will be at the Elite 11 and then the Rivals Five-Star and we’ll see if he should be even higher.

The four-star Arizona State quarterback commit is from El Paso (Texas) Del Valle and hasn’t really been on the national circuit much but he has outstanding film. After his pledge to the Sun Devils, a bunch of SEC teams, including LSU and Auburn, came through with offers but Fette has been steadfast sticking with Arizona State. He’ll be at the Elite 11 to compare himself against some of the nation’s best and his arm talent and athletic playmaking ability is on full display on film. Ranked No. 106 nationally, Fette is moving up but maybe not enough yet.

There are already four five-star receivers in the 2026 class, which is a healthy number but all of them are bigger, outside prospects. The way NFL Draft trends are going, the shiftier, smaller slot guys are more in demand. That means if the Tennessee commit from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic has a huge showing at the Rivals Five-Star this summer then he’ll be in five-star consideration for sure. The top three slot receivers – King, Vance Spafford and CJ Sadler – are all expected in Indianapolis so game on.

Ponatoski is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2026 class because he is a legitimate two-sport star in football and baseball, and that is going to play a major impact on his recruitment. The Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller standout also won basically every award given to Ohio football players last season and he’s also really taking his time with his recruitment. A big visit to Oregon is planned for later this month with Alabama, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Texas A&M and others involved. If he blows up at the Elite 11, Ponatoski has all the ability to move even higher inside the Rivals250.

The four-star USC running back commit has crept into the back end of the Rivals250 but if rankings were based on only speed, Redeaux would be toward the top of this list. That consideration has come more into focus after some impressive performances this offseason and if he turns it up even more at the Rivals Five-Star this summer, the Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian standout could move up quickly. His speed and all-purpose capabilities whether running the ball or catching it out of the backfield are dynamic.

The Downey, Calif., four-star is just outside the Rivals250 but a big performance at the Elite 11 in a few weeks will back up some outstanding performances and move him even higher on the list. Rios is still lean and does need to add some mass to handle college defensive ends coming for him off the edge but in terms of dynamic passing ability and the ball popping off his hand, Rios has been really impressive at recent events. Arizona is a front-runner with UCLA, Kentucky and Oklahoma State standing out most.

Ranked No. 207 nationally, Scruggs has put together some really impressive performances this offseason and if he backs it up again against national competition at the Rivals Five-Star then he could be in line for a very quick move up the rankings. Clemson could have the edge over Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State so the offers are there, the tape is there and now in-person evaluations are there for Scruggs to go much higher into the Rivals250.

A four-star just inside the new Rivals250, Thomalla is committed to Iowa State but took a visit to Alabama over the weekend as the Crimson Tide look to flip him. Not only is the Omaha (Neb.) Millard South quarterback an elite playmaker on the football field but his dunking ability on the basketball court speaks to high-level athleticism that shouldn’t be ignored. At the very least, Thomalla should be heavily considered to move up, especially if he shows out at the upcoming Elite 11.

One of the prospects I’m most excited to see at the Rivals Five-Star this summer is Wise because he hasn’t done many national events at all and so many people in the Panhandle of Florida talk about how gifted he is. Clemson landed his commitment in March and while there are no five-star interior offensive linemen (Lamar Brown was moved to athlete because he could play both ways and Darius Gray is a tempting consideration) Wise could get into that discussion with a dominant performance in Indy.