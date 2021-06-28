 TrojanSports - Rivals250 WR Isaiah Sategna details his top-2 list and strong USC interest
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-28 12:28:15 -0500') }} football

Rivals250 WR Isaiah Sategna details his top-2 list and strong USC interest

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

It may seem like Rivals250 wide receiver Isaiah Sategna's announcement Sunday of USC and Oregon as his two finalists was perhaps something of an immediate reaction to his Trojans official visit last Thursday-Saturday.

But the highly-coveted talent from Fayetteville, Ark., had actually narrowed it down to those two schools well before he even arrived in Los Angeles.

"I just feel like those are my two best opportunities. I mean, I didn't have to narrow any list down, but I just felt like out of all the schools recruiting me those were the two I needed to focus on because those are where I think I have the best futures," Sategna told TrojanSports.com in an in-depth interview Monday morning.

"I knew going into the trip that they were going to be a top school. I actually had that made a week or two ago," he continued with a laugh. "I was waiting for my [USC] trip to post it. If they wouldn't have been a fit, if I hadn't seen myself there, I would have just committed to Oregon. But the track team and the football success, being Wide Receiver U, I had to put them in the top two."

