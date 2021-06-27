Rivals250 WR Isaiah Sategna names USC one of two finalists after visit

USC has made a strong impression on visiting prospects each weekend this month, and that continued again as Rivals250 wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville, Ark.) announced that the Trojans are in his top two, along with Oregon, fresh after taking his official visit in Los Angeles.

Sategna, ranked the No. 25 WR and No. 173 overall national prospect, visited USC from Thursday through Saturday.

He had been committed to Texas A&M from March through June 17 before reopening his recruitment and quickly scheduling visits with the Ducks and Trojans.

Those trips left enough of an impression on him that he's now narrowed his upcoming decision to just those schools.

USC has one wide receiver committed in this 2022 class -- three-star Bishop Alemany standout Kevin Green Jr. -- and is looking to land four receivers total.