TrojanSports - Romad Dean hoping to hit the road this summer

Romad Dean showed up to the Big Shots Prep Nationals and turned heads with his lengthy 6-foot-6 frame and his high-flying acrobatics and the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. “I have always been a tremendous rebounder; I am long and athletic. I can score the ball off the dribble and I am shooting the ball well.” The Toronto, Canada native and Crestwood Academy junior has already caught the eye of college programs “I've got offers from Arizona State, Seton Hall, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Austin Peay, Butler, Santa Clara, East Carolina, George Mason, Tennessee State and Southern Cal. I would say I hear from USC, Seton Hall and Arizona State the most right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

USC: “I know it is a big school, a top ranked academic school. They win games, they play together. I like their coaching style and their players know they have to come out and play.” Seton Hall: “They know how to recruit; they have been on me hard. They have a great coaching staff, and their teams play hard.” Arizona State: “They got one of the top guys in high school last year to go there, I noticed that. They are a good school, a good program.” “I am hearing a lot from Baylor, too. They have not offered yet, but I think they may be close.”

WHAT'S NEXT?