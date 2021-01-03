TrojanSports - Reflecting on 5-star DE Korey Foreman's USC decision and the best reactions

Reflecting on 5-star DE Korey Foreman's USC decision and the best reactions
Rightfully so, USC played up 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman's announcement Saturday to the fullest.
Foreman, who had already signed with the Trojans during the early signing period last month but kept it under wraps, formally announced his USC decision during the live All-American Bowl special on NBC.
After hitting an all-time low on the Rivals recruiting rankings last year (tied for No. 71 with Louisiana Tech, last in the Pac-12), the Trojans had pulled off a dramatic turnaround in this 2021 recruiting cycle, surging up to No. 8 after their big Saturday. But without landing Foreman -- No. 3 overall in the rankings (No. 1 for a long time and certainly still with a strong case for that top spot) and the top local prospect -- it wouldn't have resonated in the same way with the fan base.
Many had come to doubt that USC was still capable of securing the top 5-star prospects now three seasons removed from its last Pac-12 title.
As much as the middling results on the field had deflated fans, what seemed to sting even more was watching the top players in Southern California go elsewhere -- to Oregon, to LSU, to Ohio State, to Clemson, etc.
Foreman's recruitment came to represent far more than just adding a game-changing defensive end. He had been the top priority for USC before this 2021 recruiting cycle had even really begun in earnest. The Corona Centennial HS standout had debuted as the No. 1 player in the initial 2021 rankings and had become a must-get in the eyes of fans (and for those inside the program as well, for that matter).
He represented whether this program under this coaching staff could still compete for prospects like him, whether a Korey Foreman believed enough in the direction of USC football to commit his future to it.
That's why Saturday was so big for USC -- and why the response was so substantial.
We rounded up the best reaction from social media, starting with the hype video that USC released after the announcement Saturday.
RELATED: Commitment Analysis: What kind of impact can Korey Foreman make immediately at USC?
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀… and another one is 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝟬𝗠𝗘.@koreyforeman54 😎✌️ #BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/hmgafhAO8S— USC Football (@USC_FB) January 2, 2021
Great to have the best recruit in the nation stay home to play for @USC_FB.— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) January 3, 2021
Welcome to the Trojan Family, @koreyforeman54! #FightOn ✌️ https://t.co/I1Lzmqn7K6
𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙩 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 🔁@koreyforeman54 ➡️ @USC_FB#BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/Q5Wz5e3uTv— USC Football (@USC_FB) January 3, 2021
🚨🚨🚨— USC Football (@USC_FB) January 2, 2021
"𝗜'𝗺 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝟬𝗠𝗘."
🗣️ @koreyforeman54#BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/R2WRB9mHST
Welcome home, @koreyforeman54! pic.twitter.com/UbVNI0F51o— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) January 2, 2021
Range of recruiting mediums on display from @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/TABPJ3NLbt— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) January 3, 2021
DE Korey Foreman, ESPN's No. 3 overall recruit, is headed to @USC_FB.— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2021
The Trojans keep California's top prospect at home ✌️ @koreyforeman54 pic.twitter.com/aJ1jc9sOYN
HOME. @koreyforeman54#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cPLKSw8CVw— Alex Verdugo (@alexhverdugo) January 3, 2021
USC staff reaction
#FightOn ✌️ https://t.co/E2pN2bZola pic.twitter.com/CrJSRxpIJe— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) January 2, 2021
When that Cyclone hits LA 🤣😂‼️ Welcome to the family @koreyforeman54 #StayedH0me Lost a few to the #NFl but added some #NFL players to the family‼️👑 of LA‼️ pic.twitter.com/xsRb2CYJ4J— gavin morris (@DaGman7) January 3, 2021
LETSSSS GOOOOOO!!!!!— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) January 2, 2021
#FightOn this is just the beginning #TakeBackTheWest pic.twitter.com/GKOGG4leQc— Donte Williams (@CoachDee_USC) January 2, 2021
Best player in the country is STAYING HOME!! #FightOn ✌️ https://t.co/bPLKDSSLGi— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) January 2, 2021
https://t.co/AuumZDlsBB pic.twitter.com/aeZAfZD2Hv— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) January 2, 2021
✌🏾 let’s rock @koreyforeman54 pic.twitter.com/wCmavfQy5p— Armond Hawkins (@Ballhawk__8) January 2, 2021
LET’S GOOOO!!! @koreyforeman54 https://t.co/YLvBDYAyNS— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) January 2, 2021
Reaction from fellow recruits ...
CLEAN SWEEP✌🏼 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/FTFcRM18aN— Miller Moss (@millermoss7) January 2, 2021
January 2, 2021
YESSSIR!!! ✌🏾❤️💛 WELCOME HOME MY BROTHA!!! @koreyforeman54 https://t.co/lBqfbzEv7Y— KYRON WARE-HUDSON🇬🇧 (@kyron___hudson) January 2, 2021
Looking kinda scary over here 😏🤫❤️✌️— King_bullock3 (@CalenBullock) January 2, 2021
FIGHT ON ✌🏼🙈— Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) January 2, 2021
Wowww https://t.co/Mbom0pHLbE— Raesjon Davis (@raesjon1) January 2, 2021
👀👀🍿🍿🍿🍿 @raesjon1 u know wassup https://t.co/xygBLub4b4— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) January 2, 2021