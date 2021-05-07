TrojanSports - Rounding up where the early 2022 NFL mock drafts project USC's prospects

As we learn each year, even the mock drafts that come out the week of the draft often end up largely as guesswork, so doing a mock draft almost a year away from the 2022 NFL Draft is a total crapshoot.

But, hey, it's good fodder for discussion.

A bunch of way-too-early 2022 mock drafts have come out in the week following the 2021 draft, and we've rounded them up here to see where the "experts" are projecting the Trojans' next class of draft prospects.

Some disagree wildly and there is at least one major surprise in the list that follows ...