TrojanSports - Rounding up where the early 2022 NFL mock drafts project USC's prospects

Rounding up where the early 2022 NFL mock drafts project USC's prospects

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

As we learn each year, even the mock drafts that come out the week of the draft often end up largely as guesswork, so doing a mock draft almost a year away from the 2022 NFL Draft is a total crapshoot.

But, hey, it's good fodder for discussion.

A bunch of way-too-early 2022 mock drafts have come out in the week following the 2021 draft, and we've rounded them up here to see where the "experts" are projecting the Trojans' next class of draft prospects.

Some disagree wildly and there is at least one major surprise in the list that follows ...

QB Kedon Slovis

No. 2 to the Detroit Lions (ESPN's Todd McShay)

No. 2 to the Detroit Lions (Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer)

No. 2 to the Detroit Lions (Yardbarker.com)

No. 2 to the Detroit Lions (TheDraftNetwork.com)

No. 3 to the Philadelphia Eagles (WalterFootball.com)

No. 9 to the Las Vegas Raiders (CBSSports.com)

No. 13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers (PFF's Mike Renner)

No. 19 to the New Orleans Saints (Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski)

No. 21 to the Denver Broncos (Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre)

OLB Drake Jackson

No. 5 to the Philadelphia Eagles (Yardbarker.com)

No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders (The Athletic's Dane Brugler)

No. 8 to the New York Giants (Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski)

No. 9 to the Dallas Cowboys (WalterFootball.com)

No. 11 to the Atlanta Falcons (CBSSports.com)

No. 12 to the Minnesota Vikings (Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre)

No. 13 to the Arizona Cardinals (Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer)

No. 14 to the Minnesota Vikings (NFLDraftNetwork.com)

No. 19 to the Philadelphia Eagles (PFF's Mike Renner)

No. 27 to the Cleveland Browns (ESPN's Todd McShay)

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

No. 17 to the Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN's Todd McShay)

No. 49 to the Minnesota Vikings (WalterFootball.com)

