Offensive line recruit Alani Noa is still feeling out the recruiting process. He doesn’t quite have a handle on everything that goes along with it, but he continues to learn what will be important to him as the process moves ahead.

The 2023 prospect from Grant Union High School in Sacramento has started to see attention from college programs increase in recent weeks, and that has him excited about the next steps in his recruitment.

He’s currently in the midst of the track and field season where he’s hoping to continue improving his speed while also throwing the shot put and discus for his school. All the while he has continued to see more schools jump into the mix with offers.

The most recent group is one he holds in high regard with Oregon, Washington and USC all offering him over the last month. His recruitment had been quiet since he added early offers from Cal and Fresno State last summer, but the latest rush of schools to become involved has pushed Noa to begin moving forward in the process.

“I think it’s been pretty good getting to know coaches,” he said. “I didn’t know that was part of the process. I thought you got offered and then just go to the school, but I didn’t know you had to get to know the coaches. I think that’s great.

“Just getting to know the coaches and building relationships with most of the coaches I’m learning that they’re not just about business. They care about your future. I really like that.”

Getting an offer from the Trojans is a big deal for Noa. It is a school he holds in high regard, so when the official word came in that he would have an opportunity to play at USC it left him plenty excited.