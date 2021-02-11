TrojanSports - Sategna closing in on favorites while leaving door open for more interest

Sategna closing in on favorites while leaving door open for more interest
With his indoor track and field season on hold due to a bone bruise, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has had a bit more time this winter to focus on his national recruitment. The two-sport standout at Fayetteville High School has amassed 20 Division-I offers over the course of a year.
"It's been a disappointment (not being able to participate in indoor) but I know God's got a plan for me, I'm just trusting that," Sategna said. "Recruitment's been pretty good. It's been time consuming, I didn't know it would be like this. It gets annoying sometimes but would you rather have 10 coaches texting a day or zero?"
Once the 2021 class was officially signed, Sategna noticed a big push from programs who now turn their attention to the 2022 class.
"My top schools right now are Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas A&M, USC, Missouri and Oregon," Sategna said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS:
On destination location: "Whenever I'm thinking of making a decision, I don't think I'll end up living in that city, my goal is to be there for 3-4 years and then hopefully make it to the league. So my decision is about finding the best place to set me up to make it there."
On playing both sports: "I've had a couple schools that told me they don't want me to run track but none of those are my top ones."
