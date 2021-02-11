 TrojanSports - Sategna closing in on favorites while leaving door open for more interest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-11 10:06:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Sategna closing in on favorites while leaving door open for more interest

Fayetteville High standout WR and T&F star Isaiah Sategna.
Fayetteville High standout WR and T&F star Isaiah Sategna. (Nikki Chavanelle)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

With his indoor track and field season on hold due to a bone bruise, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has had a bit more time this winter to focus on his national recruitment. The two-sport standout at Fayetteville High School has amassed 20 Division-I offers over the course of a year.

"It's been a disappointment (not being able to participate in indoor) but I know God's got a plan for me, I'm just trusting that," Sategna said. "Recruitment's been pretty good. It's been time consuming, I didn't know it would be like this. It gets annoying sometimes but would you rather have 10 coaches texting a day or zero?"

Once the 2021 class was officially signed, Sategna noticed a big push from programs who now turn their attention to the 2022 class.

"My top schools right now are Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas A&M, USC, Missouri and Oregon," Sategna said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

On destination location: "Whenever I'm thinking of making a decision, I don't think I'll end up living in that city, my goal is to be there for 3-4 years and then hopefully make it to the league. So my decision is about finding the best place to set me up to make it there."

On playing both sports: "I've had a couple schools that told me they don't want me to run track but none of those are my top ones."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}